Nationals COVID-19 regulations
Nationals could play home games elsewhere due to COVID-19 regulations

By Bill BaerJul 16, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT
Jesse Dougherty and Dave Sheinin of The Washington Post report that the Nationals could play their home games at alternative locations, such as Fredericksburg, due to municipal COVID-19 regulations. According to city protocols, people must quarantine for 14 days if they are exposed to someone who has coronavirus. The city won’t make any exceptions for the Nationals. That has the Nationals unsure they can compete throughout the 2020 regular season, which spans about nine weeks.

The Nationals open the season on July 23 against the Yankees, which is expected to feature Max Scherzer against Gerrit Cole. The Nationals are the home team, but the location of the game is still being determined.

Along with Fredericksburg, home to their Single-A affiliate, the Nationals could play at their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. However, that is likely the Nationals’ last resort as Florida has seen a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Virginia, home to Fredericksburg, has had a slight uptick in cases but not at the same scale as Florida.

The Dodgers are also dealing with municipal regulations that are complicating things. However, per Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers aren’t considering playing their home games elsewhere. Like Florida, California has also seen a surge in COVID-19 cases lately.

Padres send pair of players to Royals for pitcher Tim Hill

Padres Royals Tim Hill
By Bill BaerJul 16, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT
The Padres announced on Thursday evening that the club acquired lefty reliever Tim Hill from the Royals in exchange for outfielder Franchy Cordero and pitcher Ronald Bolaños.

Hill, 30, was solid out of the bullpen for the Royals since debuting in 2018. Over 85 1/3 innings of relief, the southpaw has a 4.11 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 27 walks. As can be seen in the image above, he’s a side-winding lefty. It is no surprise that he has held left-handed hitters to a .524 OPS compared to .766 for right-handed hitters.

Cordero, 25, has hit .240/.306/.431 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI over 273 plate appearances over parts of the past three seasons. He put up impressive numbers at Triple-A El Paso in 2017 but he hasn’t quite translated the success to the majors yet.

Bolaños, 23, made his major league debut last year. He struggled in his 19 2/3 innings of work, yielding 13 runs on 17 hits and 12 walks with 19 strikeouts. MLB Pipeline rated him the No. 16 prospect in the Padres’ system.

Cordero was ticketed for a bench role with the Padres this season. Meanwhile, Hill provides the Padres another lefty arm out of the ‘pen, and those are always valuable.