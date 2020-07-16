Orioles roster and schedule
Baltimore Orioles Roster and Schedule

By Craig CalcaterraJul 16, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Baltimore Orioles roster and schedule:

Orioles ROSTER (projected) 

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Orioles roster to begin the season:

Catchers

Pedro Severino
Chance Sisco
Bryan Holaday

Infielders:

Chris Davis
Hanser Alberto
José Iglesias
Rio Ruiz
Renato Núñez
Pat Valaika
Stevie Wilkerson
Andrew Velázquez

Outfielders

Austin Hays
DJ Stewart
Dwight Smith Jr.
Mason Williams
Anthony Santander

Starters

John Means
Alex Cobb
Wade LeBlanc
Asher Wojciechowski
Kohl Stewart

Relievers

Mychal Givens
Richard Bleier
Hunter Harvey
Paul Fry
Miguel Castro
Shawn Armstrong
Tanner Scott
Tommy Milone
Hector Velázquez
Cody Carroll
Cole Sulser

BREAKDOWN:

Given where the Orioles are right now, a short season is an act of mercy. They have finished in last place in the American League East three seasons running, losing 115 games in 2018 and 108 last year. They will finish in last place this year and the only thing keeping them from losing 100 is that they’re only playing 60. The fact that their best player, Trey Mancini, was stricken with colon cancer makes the team’s competitive prospects even worse, but they also put the baseball side of all of this in perspective.

On offense, Mancini’s loss is incalculable. With him gone, the load falls on guys like Núñez, who hit a lot of homers but didn’t do much else and Hays who had a super duper cup of coffee late in the season. The O’s offense was 11th out of 15 in the AL last year. There’s not much reason to think it’ll be any better this year and, with the White Sox’ (13th) pretty massive improvements and the Blue Jays’ (12th) maturation, there’s a lot of reason to think the O’s will slip down a couple of slots and maybe lower.

On the pitching side of things, Means is the real deal and Hunter Harvey has stuff that shows that his future is bright, but otherwise it’s a lot of stopgap players who wouldn’t make most staffs. Cobb, who is coming back from hip and knee surgeries, could improve the staff if he’s 100%. If anyone besides Harvey shows much in the bullpen between Opening Day and the August 15 deadline, figure that they’ll be trading chits as opposed to building blocks in Baltimore.

I guess what I’m saying is, it’s bleak folks. But Orioles fans knew that already.

ORIOLES SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Orioles home stands will be July 29-August 5 (Marlins, Rays, Yankees), August 14-23 (Nationals, Blue Jays, Red Sox), September 1-6 (Mets, Yankees), and September 14-20 (Braves, Rays).

The entire Orioles roster and schedule can be seen here.

Former Phillies infielder Tony Taylor dies at 84

Tony Taylor dies
By Bill BaerJul 16, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Longtime Phillies infielder Tony Taylor died on Thursday morning at the age of 84 due to complications following a stroke suffered in 2019, the club announced.

Taylor played 19 seasons in the majors from 1958-76, 15 of them with the Phillies. He was one of the most popular players in Philadelphia, even though he wouldn’t reach the postseason with the Phillies until his final year with the team in 1976.

The Phillies originally acquired Taylor from the Cubs in May 1960 along with Cal Neeman, sending Ed Bouchee and Don Cardwell to Chicago. Taylor was traded from the Phillies to the Tigers in June 1971 for a pair of minor leaguers. The Tigers released him in the offseason after the 1973 season and he re-signed for a second stint with the Phillies.

Across his 19 years in the big leagues, Taylor hit .261/.321/.352 with 298 doubles, 75 home runs, 598 RBI, 1,005 runs scored, and 234 stolen bases. He was also well-regarded for his defense. Taylor was a two-time All-Star, making it twice in 1960, during the brief period MLB played two All-Star Games in the same season.

Taylor was inducted into the Phillies’ Wall of Fame in 2002. A native of Cuba, Taylor was also inducted into the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2004.