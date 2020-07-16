Austin Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays outfielder Austin Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the injured list. Meadows, who gave the Rays permission to disclose his test results, hadn’t been with the team for their workouts after initially passing intake testing.
Meadows, 25, broke out in a big way for the Rays last season, batting .291/.364/.558 with 33 home runs, 89 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 591 plate appearances. He was named to the AL All-Star roster and received a handful of down-ballot votes for the AL MVP Award.
To replace Meadows on the 40-man roster, the Rays added lefty reliever Aaron Loup. Loup missed most of the 2019 season due to an elbow injury, registering just 3 1/3 innings with the Padres.
It is not known how the virus has impacted Meadows specifically, so it is still unknown whether or not he will be ready to rejoin the Rays in time for Opening Day on July 24. The Rays open the season hosting the Blue Jays. In the event Meadows isn’t ready to start the season, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo could play in left field regularly. Manuel Margot could also be considered.
The Padres announced on Thursday evening that the club acquired lefty reliever Tim Hill from the Royals in exchange for outfielder Franchy Cordero and pitcher Ronald Bolaños.
Hill, 30, was solid out of the bullpen for the Royals since debuting in 2018. Over 85 1/3 innings of relief, the southpaw has a 4.11 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 27 walks. As can be seen in the image above, he’s a side-winding lefty. It is no surprise that he has held left-handed hitters to a .524 OPS compared to .766 for right-handed hitters.
Cordero, 25, has hit .240/.306/.431 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI over 273 plate appearances over parts of the past three seasons. He put up impressive numbers at Triple-A El Paso in 2017 but he hasn’t quite translated the success to the majors yet.
Bolaños, 23, made his major league debut last year. He struggled in his 19 2/3 innings of work, yielding 13 runs on 17 hits and 12 walks with 19 strikeouts. MLB Pipeline rated him the No. 16 prospect in the Padres’ system.
Cordero was ticketed for a bench role with the Padres this season. Meanwhile, Hill provides the Padres another lefty arm out of the ‘pen, and those are always valuable.