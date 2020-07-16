Alex Rodriguez salary cap
Alex Rodriguez thinks players should accept salary cap

By Bill BaerJul 16, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Alex Rodriguez and wife Jennifer Lopez are among those bidding on the Mets. Rodriguez, who had a 22-year career and earned nearly half a billion dollars as a player, could find himself on the other side of the negotiating table.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Rodriguez said that the players should accept a salary cap tied to a revenue-sharing system, as ESPN reports. The three-time MVP said during a conference call, “The only way it’s going to happen is if they get to the table and say the No. 1 goal, let’s get from $10 to $15 billion and then we’ll split the economics evenly. But that’s the type of conversation instead of fighting and fighting against each other because there’s too much competition out there right now.”

The MLB Players Association has successfully fought off ownership’s attempts to implement a salary cap and revenue sharing. It even did so recently as the two sides attempted to come up with a new agreement for the 2020 season to replace the temporary one arrived at in March.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark responded to Rodriguez’s comment in a statement, saying, “Alex benefited as much as anybody from the battles this union fought against owners’ repeated attempts to get a salary cap. Now that he is attempting to become an owner himself his perspective appears to be different. And that perspective does not reflect the best interests of the players.”

Rodriguez could not have earned his half a billion dollars if MLB had a salary cap. Thus, his advocacy for a salary cap looks foolish and hypocritical. He’s pulling the ladder up behind him.

Padres send pair of players to Royals for pitcher Tim Hill

Padres Royals Tim Hill
By Bill BaerJul 16, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT
The Padres announced on Thursday evening that the club acquired lefty reliever Tim Hill from the Royals in exchange for outfielder Franchy Cordero and pitcher Ronald Bolaños.

Hill, 30, was solid out of the bullpen for the Royals since debuting in 2018. Over 85 1/3 innings of relief, the southpaw has a 4.11 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 27 walks. As can be seen in the image above, he’s a side-winding lefty. It is no surprise that he has held left-handed hitters to a .524 OPS compared to .766 for right-handed hitters.

Cordero, 25, has hit .240/.306/.431 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI over 273 plate appearances over parts of the past three seasons. He put up impressive numbers at Triple-A El Paso in 2017 but he hasn’t quite translated the success to the majors yet.

Bolaños, 23, made his major league debut last year. He struggled in his 19 2/3 innings of work, yielding 13 runs on 17 hits and 12 walks with 19 strikeouts. MLB Pipeline rated him the No. 16 prospect in the Padres’ system.

Cordero was ticketed for a bench role with the Padres this season. Meanwhile, Hill provides the Padres another lefty arm out of the ‘pen, and those are always valuable.