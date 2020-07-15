Blue Jays roster and schedule
Toronto Blue Jays Roster and Schedule

By Craig CalcaterraJul 15, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Toronto Blue Jays roster and schedule:

BLUE JAYS ROSTER (projected) 

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Blue Jays roster to begin the season:

Catchers

Danny Jansen
Reese McGuire

Infielders:

Travis Shaw
Cavan Biggio
Bo Bichette
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Joe Panik
Brandon Drury
Rowdy Tellez

Outfielders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Teoscar Hernández
Randal Grichuk
Derek Fisher
Anthony Alford

Starters

Hyun-Jin Ryu
Tanner Roark
Matt Shoemaker
Chase Anderson
Shun Yamaguchi
Trent Thornton
Ryan Borucki
Anthony Kay
Nate Pearson

Relievers

Anthony Bass
Wilmer Font
Sam Gaviglio
Rafael Dolis
Ken Giles
Jordan Romano
Thomas Pannone

BREAKDOWN:

Time to see how that excellent core of young position players is developing. Bichette, Biggio, Gurriel, and Guerrero are all another year older and are ready to establish themselves. It may be too much to ask all of them to do so — they’re still pretty green — but a coordinated breakout for these guys could radically alter the AL East race. For Guerrero’s part, he’ll now be a first baseman and a DH rather than struggling as a third baseman, so that should help. Beyond the core, Shaw and Panik are new faces who could play nice complementary roles.

The rotation, in contrast, is pretty radically different after the offseason acquisitions of Ryu, Roark and Anderson. As is the case all over Major League Baseball these days, of course, there will be a lot of fluidity in the staff, with the short season making roles even less certain for a lot of the pitchers listed above. Borucki, Kay, Sean Reid-Foley, and Pearson will all likely see action, either as starters or long men after openers, or in some other role. There’s decent pitching depth on the club, even if there are ceilings on a lot of the pitchers.

The Jays lost 95 last year, so don’t necessarily expect miracles. But they’re a club definitely ready to turn the corner and the short season might make that easier. There’s definitely some excitement surrounding them. They should be fun to watch.

BLUE JAYS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Blue Jays home stands — though we’re not exactly sure where “home” will be yet given the different rules for people traveling into Canada — will be July 29-August 2 (Nationals, Phillies), August 11-16 (Marlins, Rays), August 25-21 (Red Sox, Orioles), September 7-13 (Yankees, Mets), September 21-27 (Yankees, Orioles).

The entire Blue Jays roster and schedule can be seen here.

New York Mets roster and schedule

Mets roster and schedule
By Bill BaerJul 15, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The New York Mets roster and schedule:

METS ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Mets roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Wilson Ramos
Tomás Nido

Infielders:

Pete Alonso
Robinson Canó
Amed Rosario
Jeff McNeil
Luis Guillorme
Dominic Smith

Outfielders:

Brandon Nimmo
J.D. Davis
Michael Conforto
Yoenis Céspedes
Jake Marisnick

Starters:

Jacob deGrom
Marcus Stroman
Rick Porcello
Steven Matz
Michael Wacha

Relievers:

Edwin Díaz
Dellin Betances
Brad Brach
Jeurys Familia
Robert Gsellman
Seth Lugo
Justin Wilson

BREAKDOWN:

Under new manager Luis Rojas, the Mets will try to win the NL East for the first time since 2015. They’ll attempt to do so without two of their main rotation cogs as Noah Syndergaard is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Zach Wheeler left for the Phillies in free agency. Ace Jacob deGrom, coming off of back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards, will lead the way. He has recently been bothered by back issues but a recent MRI came back clean. Marcus Stroman will pitch out of the No. 2 spot and will be followed by Rick Porcello, Steven Matz, and Michael Wacha. Porcello and Wacha were originally going to compete for the No. 5 spot until Syndergaard opted for season-ending surgery.

On offense, the Mets will be heavily reliant on first baseman Pete Alonso, whose MLB-best 53 home runs along with 120 RBI led him to the NL Rookie of the Year Award and a seventh-place finish in MVP balloting. Alonso set the bar really high for himself. While it would be unrealistic to expect him to hit 53 homers again, he’ll need to have another monster season if the Mets are to compete in a stacked NL East.

The Mets are banking on a rebound from closer Edwin Díaz. In his first year with the club in 2019, after three dominating seasons with the Mariners, Díaz fumbled his way to a 5.59 ERA. He saw his walk rate increase but more importantly, he became significantly more prone to home runs. The juiced ball doesn’t explain that entirely, as he yielded a total of 20 home runs in 191 innings prior to joining the Mets, then gave up 15 in 58 innings last year. Given the shortened season, the Mets can’t wait too long for Díaz to figure things out if he’s not hot out of the gate.

On paper, the Mets have one of the higher variance teams in the division. If things mostly go right, they could stampede on their division rivals towards a first place finish. Conversely, if things go wrong, they could even finish behind the Marlins.

METS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

  • July 24-26: vs. Braves
  • July 27-28: @ Red Sox
  • July 29-30: vs. Red Sox
  • July 31-August 3: @ Braves
  • August 4-5: @ Nationals
  • August 7-9: vs. Marlins
  • August 10-13: vs. Nationals
  • August 14-16: @ Phillies
  • August 17-20: @ Marlins
  • August 21-23: vs. Yankees
  • August 25-27: vs. Marlins
  • August 28-30: @ Yankees
  • September 1-2: @ Orioles
  • September 4-7: vs. Phillies
  • September 8-9: vs. Orioles
  • September 11-13: @ Blue Jays
  • September 15-17: @ Phillies
  • September 18-20: vs. Braves
  • September 21-23: vs. Rays
  • September 24-27: @ Nationals

The entire Mets schedule can be seen here.