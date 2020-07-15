MRI reveals rib inflammation for Anthony Rizzo

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed rib inflammation on his left side, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Rizzo has been dealing with back soreness for the last week and has missed several intrasquad games as a result.
Rizzo is unsure if he can avoid opening the regular season on the injured list. He said, “I’ll do everything I can to stay off of it, obviously. … Every game’s important. So, we’ve got to get off to a good start and hopefully I’m out there with the guys. I plan on it, but you can’t control it and you’ve got to be smart.”
Rizzo, who turns 31 years old next month, is coming off of another highly productive season in which he hit .293/.405/.520 with 27 home runs, 94 RBI, and 89 runs scored over 613 plate appearances. In the event he needs to open the season on the IL, Victor Caratini figures to get the first crack at handling first base.
The Cubs missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014, finishing in third place with a 84-78 record. Rizzo, no doubt, will play a big role if the Cubs are to find themselves back in the postseason.
Twins senior director of communications Dustin Morse announced on Wednesday that first baseman Miguel Sanó has been cleared to rejoin the club. He has been added to the player pool and worked out with his teammates at Target Field.
Sanó, 27, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4. He later tested negative on two consecutive tests.
Last season, Sanó was a big part of the Twins’ league-best offensive barrage, hitting 34 homers and knocking in 79 runs with a .923 OPS over 439 plate appearances. Health has been a big issue for him in the past as he has yet to cross the 500-PA threshold in a season. That obviously won’t happen in 2020’s truncated 60-game season, but the Twins hope he can stay healthy all the same.
The Twins narrowly edged the Yankees in homers last year, 307 to 306. The Twins also ranked second in runs per game (5.8), batting average (.270), and slugging percentage (.494). In the offseason, the club added third baseman Josh Donaldson, which should allow them to continue their power-hitting ways. The Twins open the 2020 regular season on the road, visiting the White Sox on July 24. José Berríos will likely get the Opening Day nod from manager Rocco Baldelli.