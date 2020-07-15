Miguel Sanó cleared to rejoin Twins

Twins senior director of communications Dustin Morse announced on Wednesday that first baseman Miguel Sanó has been cleared to rejoin the club. He has been added to the player pool and worked out with his teammates at Target Field.

Sanó, 27, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4. He later tested negative on two consecutive tests.

Last season, Sanó was a big part of the Twins’ league-best offensive barrage, hitting 34 homers and knocking in 79 runs with a .923 OPS over 439 plate appearances. Health has been a big issue for him in the past as he has yet to cross the 500-PA threshold in a season. That obviously won’t happen in 2020’s truncated 60-game season, but the Twins hope he can stay healthy all the same.

The Twins narrowly edged the Yankees in homers last year, 307 to 306. The Twins also ranked second in runs per game (5.8), batting average (.270), and slugging percentage (.494). In the offseason, the club added third baseman Josh Donaldson, which should allow them to continue their power-hitting ways. The Twins open the 2020 regular season on the road, visiting the White Sox on July 24. José Berríos will likely get the Opening Day nod from manager Rocco Baldelli.

