The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The Miami Marlins roster and schedule:

MARLINS ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Marlins roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Jorge Alfaro

Francisco Cervelli

Infielders:

Jesús Aguilar

Isan Díaz

Brian Anderson

Miguel Rojas

Jonathan Villar

Garrett Cooper

Jon Berti

Outfielders:

Lewis Brinson

Corey Dickerson

Matt Joyce

Harold Ramirez

Monte Harrison

Magneuris Sierra

Starters:

Sandy Alcantara

Caleb Smith

Pablo López

José Ureña

Jordan Yamamoto

Relievers:

Brandon Kintzler

Yimi García

Brad Boxberger

Ryne Stanek

Adam Conley

Drew Steckenrider

Stephen Tarpley

Elieser Hernandez

BREAKDOWN:

The Marlins are coming off of a disastrous 57-105 season, their second consecutive fifth-place finish. Their roster is not that much different. They replaced Starlin Castro with the more versatile Jonathan Villar, and added closer Brandon Kintzler, outfielder Corey Dickerson, and the power bat of Jesús Aguilar. Will that be enough to hang with the big dogs in the NL East?

The starting rotation has the potential to be a lot better than most people think. It was decidedly not very good last year, as Sandy Alcantara was the only member of the rotation to post a sub-4.00 ERA. Many rotation members struggled with control — Alcantara, Jordan Yamamoto, and Caleb Smith each averaged at least 3.5 walks per nine innings. However, Yamamoto and Smith also averaged nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings. There’s potential here.

Last season, the Marlins had baseball’s second-worst offense, averaging 3.80 runs per game compared to the 4.83 league average. Adding Villar, Dickerson, and Aguilar will help in that regard but they also need some mainstays to break out. Jorge Alfaro is an obvious candidate, but the most ground could be covered by Lewis Brinson. The former top prospect has a career .531 OPS in 709 major league plate appearances. If he can somehow come anywhere close to league average, that would represent a significant boost in offense for the Marlins.

The bullpen is going to be an issue for the Marlins. Kintzler is solid, but he turns 36 on August 1, has shown inconsistency over his career, and is injury-prone. The Marlins don’t have a good fallback plan if Kintzler falters due to underperformance or injury. Yimi García would seem to be second-in-command but he’s plagued by the same issues as Kintzler. If the Marlins fail to make progress this season, it will likely be because of the bullpen.

MARLINS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

July 24-26: @ Phillies

July 27-28: vs. Orioles

July 29-30: @ Orioles

July 31-August 2: vs. Nationals

August 4-6: vs. Phillies

August 7-9: @ Mets

August 11-12: @ Blue Jays

August 14-16: vs. Braves

August 17-20: vs. Mets

August 21-24: @ Nationals

August 25-27: @ Mets

August 28-30: vs. Rays

September 1-2: vs. Blue Jays

September 4-6: @ Rays

September 7-9: @ Braves

September 10-13: vs. Phillies

September 14-16: vs. Red Sox

September 18-20: vs. Nationals

September 21-24: @ Braves

September 25-27: @ Yankees

The entire Marlins schedule can be seen here.

