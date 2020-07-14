Nationals roster and schedule
Washington Nationals roster and schedule for 2020

By Bill BaerJul 14, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The Washington Nationals roster and schedule:

NATIONALS ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Nationals roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Yan Gomes
Kurt Suzuki

Infielders:

Eric Thames
Starlin Castro
Carter Kieboom
Trea Turner
Howie Kendrick
Asdrúbal Cabrera

Outfielders:

Juan Soto
Victor Robles
Adam Eaton
Michael Taylor
Andrew Stevenson

Starters:

Max Scherzer
Steven Strasburg
Patrick Corbin
Aníbal Sánchez
Austin Voth
Erick Fedde

Relievers:

Sean Doolittle
Daniel Hudson
Will Harris
Tanner Rainey
Wander Suero
Hunter Strickland
Roenis Elías

BREAKDOWN:

The Nationals shocked the world last year, recovering from an abysmal start to the season to win an NL Wild Card before cutting through the Dodgers, Cardinals, and Astros to win the first championship in franchise history. While the roster is largely unchanged, there is one gaping void: the loss of third baseman Anthony Rendon, who signed with the Angels. Rendon, a perennial MVP candidate, led the majors with 126 doubles and the NL with 44 doubles while smacking 34 homers with a 1.010 OPS last season. He’ll be replaced by the young Carter Kieboom and the veteran Kendrick and Cabrera. Those are some large shoes to fill.

With Rendon out of the picture, Juan Soto becomes the crux of the Nationals’ offense. Last year, he tied Rendon with 34 homers while knocking in 110 runs. He also, impressively, drew 108 walks, by far the highest on the team. The Nationals will likely have to utilize their speed even more. Last year, Soto stole 12 bases while Adam Eaton swiped 15, Victor Robles 28, and Trea Turner 35.

As was the case in 2019, the pitching will be how the Nationals punch their ticket to the postseason. Max Scherzer finished third in Cy Young balloting, his seventh consecutive top-five finish. The club retained Stephen Strasburg and brings back Patrick Corbin as well. There really isn’t a better 1-2-3 in the game. The rotation will be rounded out by Aníbal Sánchez and one of Austin Voth or Erick Fedde, though both are likely to see starts during the season.

The back of the bullpen is led by closer Sean Doolittle, who posted an uncharacteristically high — for him — 4.05 ERA last year. He still saved 29 games and averaged better than a strikeout per inning, so they’re in good hands. Daniel Hudson and Will Harris will work the seventh and eighth innings leading up to Doolittle.

As mentioned in the Braves preview, it’s tough to make any definitive statements about a 60-game season. Variance is going to have much more of an effect than it would in a 162-game season. Additionally, the NL East is highly competitive. It would be wrong to say with any degree of confidence that the Nationals will win the NL East. For example, the updated PECOTA standings from Baseball Prospectus only project a five-game difference between first and last place in the NL East. What we can say is that the Nationals will give everyone a run for their money in 2020.

NATIONALS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

  • July 23, 25-26: vs. Yankees
  • July 27-28: vs. Blue Jays
  • July 29-30: @ Blue Jays
  • July 31-August 2: @ Marlins
  • August 4-5: vs. Mets
  • August 7-9: vs. Orioles
  • August 10-13: @ Mets
  • August 14-16: @ Orioles
  • August 17-19: @ Braves
  • August 21-24: vs. Marlins
  • August 25-27: vs. Phillies
  • August 28-30: @ Red Sox
  • August 31-September 3: @ Phillies
  • September 4-6: @ Braves
  • September 7-8: vs. Rays
  • September 10-13: vs. Braves
  • September 15-16: @ Rays
  • September 18-20: @ Marlins
  • September 21-23: vs. Phillies
  • September 24-27: vs. Mets

The entire Nationals schedule can be seen here.

Atlanta Braves roster and schedule for 2020

Braves roster and schedule
By Bill BaerJul 14, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The Atlanta Braves roster and schedule:

BRAVES ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Braves roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Travis d'Arnaud
Tyler Flowers

Infielders:

Freddie Freeman
Ozzie Albies
Dansby Swanson
Austin Riley
Adeiny Hechavarría
Johan Camargo

Outfielders:

Ronald Acuña Jr.
Ender Inciarte
Marcell Ozuna
Yasiel Puig
Adam Duvall

Starters:

Mike Soroka
Max Fried
Mike Foltynewicz
Cole Hamels
Sean Newcomb
Josh Tomlin

Relievers:

Mark Melancon
Shane Greene
Will Smith
Luke Jackson
Chris Martin
Darren O'Day
Grant Dayton
Touki Toussaint

BREAKDOWN:

With the exception of outfielder Nick Markakis and third baseman Josh Donaldson, the Braves are bringing back largely the same roster that won 97 games and the NL East title last season. Markakis elected not to play while Donaldson signed with the Twins in free agency. First baseman Freddie Freeman is also a question mark as he battled COVID-19 and it was a harrowing experience, enough to influence Markakis to sit out the season. The Braves replaced Markakis on Tuesday by signing free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig.

The Braves’ offense will be reliant first and foremost on center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. He followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2018 by smacking 41 homers and stealing an NL-best 37 bases last season, finishing fifth in NL MVP Award balloting. He is only 22 years old but has already proven himself capable of carrying a team on his back. And that might be what the Braves need him to do. Ozzie Albies will be second in command, looking to build on his 2019 in which he racked up 43 doubles, 24 homers, and 15 stolen bases. The Braves would love it if Dansby Swanson or Austin Riley break out or Puig has a 2014-esque season as well.

Pitching-wise, the Braves are solid. Mike Soroka was quietly dominant last season, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 142 punchouts over 174 2/3 innings, finishing second in Rookie of the Year Award voting. The 22-year-old will lead a staff that includes veterans Mike Foltynewicz and Cole Hamels, as well as Max Fried and an as yet unknown No. 5, currently between Sean Newcomb and Josh Tomlin. Hamels is currently battling a triceps injury, so his status is up in the air.

The back of the Braves’ bullpen may be the team’s biggest weakness. It lacks the star power that other contenders have, but the Braves hope their experience will more than make up for it. Melancon is entering his 12th season and will get the first crack at regular save opportunities. He’ll be backed by Shane Greene and Will Smith while Chris Martin, Luke Jackson, Darren O’Day, and Grant Dayton help bridge the gap to the eighth and ninth innings.

In such a short season where variance will have much more of an impact than usual, it’s tough to definitively declare favorites. That’s even more true in the highly competitive NL East, where the defending champion Nationals, Mets, and Phillies are all expected to be competitive. Even the Marlins could surprise some people. What can be definitively said is this: the 2020 season will be interesting.

BRAVES SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

  • July 24-26: @ Mets
  • July 27-28: @ Rays
  • July 29-30: vs. Rays
  • July 31-August 3: vs. Mets
  • August 4-6: vs. Blue Jays
  • August 7-10: @ Phillies
  • August 11-12: @ Yankees
  • August 14-16: @ Marlins
  • August 17-19: vs. Nationals
  • August 21-23: vs. Phillies
  • August 25-26: vs. Yankees
  • August 28-30: @ Phillies
  • August 31-September 2: @ Red Sox
  • September 4-6: vs. Nationals
  • September 7-9: vs. Marlins
  • September 10-13: @ Nationals
  • September 14-16: @ Orioles
  • September 18-20: @ Mets
  • September 21-24: vs. Marlins
  • September 25-27: vs. Red Sox

The entire Braves schedule can be seen here.