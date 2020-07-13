Ty Blach to undergo Tommy John surgery

Orioles pitcher Ty Blach will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on Wednesday, MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports. Teammate Richie Martin, a shortstop, will also undergo surgery on his right wrist the same day, Kubatko adds.
Blach, 29, experienced soreness in his left elbow on Thursday during an intrasquad game. He will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2020 season as well as most of the 2021 season.
The Orioles selected Blach off waivers from the Giants in early August last year. Over 27 combined innings, the lefty allowed 36 earned runs on 46 hits and 17 walks with 20 strikeouts.
Martin, 25, injured his wrist on a slide during an intrasquad game on Friday. The Orioles initially described the injury as just a fingernail laceration, but an X-ray revealed a broken bone. Martin made his major league debut last year, posting a .581 OPS over 309 plate appearances.
Kubatko notes that the timetable for Martin’s recovery is two to three months. It is difficult to see Martin playing in any games this season.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that MLB and the MLBPA have reached an agreement as to how contract options and bonuses would be handled in the shortened 2020 season.
Vesting options: These options for the 2021 season will vest at the full amount. The thresholds for which those options will vest will be prorated. Rosenthal uses the example of Andrew Miller originally needing to pitch 37 games in 2020 for his ’21 option to vest, but he will now need to pitch in 14 games.
Bonuses: Bonuses, both roster and playing time, will be prorated and paid at prorated amounts. Postseason bonuses will be paid in full. Rosenthal adds that days spent on the COVID-19 injured list will count towards towards the days a player accrues towards a roster bonus.
MLB and the MLBPA couldn’t come to terms on a new agreement to the one arrived upon in March, so commissioner Rob Manfred enacted a 60-game season on June 22. The two sides reached an agreement on health and safety protocols and put some of the less crucial stuff — like how to handle vesting options and bonuses — on the back burner. It’s good to see they have addressed that issue before the start of the regular season on July 23.