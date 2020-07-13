Report: MLB, MLBPA reach agreement on contract options, bonuses

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that MLB and the MLBPA have reached an agreement as to how contract options and bonuses would be handled in the shortened 2020 season.

Vesting options: These options for the 2021 season will vest at the full amount. The thresholds for which those options will vest will be prorated. Rosenthal uses the example of Andrew Miller originally needing to pitch 37 games in 2020 for his ’21 option to vest, but he will now need to pitch in 14 games.

Bonuses: Bonuses, both roster and playing time, will be prorated and paid at prorated amounts. Postseason bonuses will be paid in full. Rosenthal adds that days spent on the COVID-19 injured list will count towards towards the days a player accrues towards a roster bonus.

MLB and the MLBPA couldn’t come to terms on a new agreement to the one arrived upon in March, so commissioner Rob Manfred enacted a 60-game season on June 22. The two sides reached an agreement on health and safety protocols and put some of the less crucial stuff — like how to handle vesting options and bonuses — on the back burner. It’s good to see they have addressed that issue before the start of the regular season on July 23.

