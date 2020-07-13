Justin Verlander mechanics
Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Justin Verlander changed his mechanics to prolong his career

By Bill BaerJul 13, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT
Last week, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported that Astros starter and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander changed his mechanics in order to prolong his career. Specifically, Verlander lowered his release point from 7’2″ to 6’5″.

As Brooks Baseball shows, Verlander drastically altered his release point after being traded to the Astros from the Tigers on August 31, 2017. The change resulted in a huge bump in his strikeout rate. Verlander’s strikeout rate ranged between 16% and 27.4% with the Tigers, mostly settling in the 23-25% range. With The Tigers through the first five months of 2017, Verlander struck out 24.1% of batters. In the final month with the Astros, he struck out 35.8% of batters. He then maintained that rate over the entire 2018 and ’19 seasons with respective rates of 34.8% and 35.4%. Just as impressively, the release point also resulted in fewer walks. His walk rate ranged from 5.9% to 9.9% with the Tigers but was 4.4% and 5.0% the last two seasons with the Astros.

Verlander finished a runner-up in 2018 AL Cy Young Award balloting to Blake Snell before edging out teammate Gerrit Cole for the award last season. Despite the immense success, Verlander described his mechanics as unsustainable. Per The Athletic’s Jake Kaplan, Verlander said, “I changed a lot of stuff that some people would think was unnecessary. But I thought it was necessary, especially if I want to play eight, 10 more years.”

Verlander is 37 years old, so 10 more seasons would put him into Jamie Moyer territory. Moyer, who consistently ranked among baseball’s softest-tossing pitchers, pitched 25 seasons in the majors from 1986-2012.  He threw 111 2/3 innings with the Phillies in 2010 at the age of 47 and 53 2/3 innings with the Rockies in 2012 at 49. But aside from Moyer and, more recently, Bartolo Colon, it’s exceedingly rare for pitchers to extend their careers into their 40’s, let alone their mid- and late-40’s.

The Astros have Verlander under contract through 2021. The right-hander will have earned close to $300 million. He’s won a World Series, a Rookie of the Year Award, an MVP Award, two Cy Youngs, and has been an eight-time All-Star. Verlander could retire after 2021 and would almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2027. That he continues to tweak his mechanics in order to pitch for another decade speaks to his highly competitive nature.

Report: MLB, MLBPA reach agreement on contract options, bonuses

MLB, MLBPA reach agreement
Matt King/MLB via Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 13, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that MLB and the MLBPA have reached an agreement as to how contract options and bonuses would be handled in the shortened 2020 season.

Vesting options: These options for the 2021 season will vest at the full amount. The thresholds for which those options will vest will be prorated. Rosenthal uses the example of Andrew Miller originally needing to pitch 37 games in 2020 for his ’21 option to vest, but he will now need to pitch in 14 games.

Bonuses: Bonuses, both roster and playing time, will be prorated and paid at prorated amounts. Postseason bonuses will be paid in full. Rosenthal adds that days spent on the COVID-19 injured list will count towards towards the days a player accrues towards a roster bonus.

MLB and the MLBPA couldn’t come to terms on a new agreement to the one arrived upon in March, so commissioner Rob Manfred enacted a 60-game season on June 22. The two sides reached an agreement on health and safety protocols and put some of the less crucial stuff — like how to handle vesting options and bonuses — on the back burner. It’s good to see they have addressed that issue before the start of the regular season on July 23.