Jordan Hicks elbow injury
Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season

By Craig CalcaterraJul 13, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that reliever Jordan Hicks has opted-out of the 2020 season. The announcement cited “pre-existing health concerns.”

Hicks was already set to begin the 2020 season on the injured list as he’s still recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in late June last year. Still, he was expected to contribute to the club relatively early into the abbreviated year. The pre-existing condition, one would assume, is Type 1 diabetes, which Hicks has spoken about dealing with in the past and which may increase a person’s risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Hicks, 23, is baseball’s hardest thrower. Last year he had, by far, the highest average velocity on his pitches, per Statcast and threw the 21 fastest pitches recorded all season long, four of which posted above 104 MPH. Over his brief career Hicks has saved 20 games with a 3.47 ERA, 101 strikeouts, and 56 walks in 106.1 innings.

Report: MLB, MLBPA reach agreement on contract options, bonuses

MLB, MLBPA reach agreement
By Bill BaerJul 13, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that MLB and the MLBPA have reached an agreement as to how contract options and bonuses would be handled in the shortened 2020 season.

Vesting options: These options for the 2021 season will vest at the full amount. The thresholds for which those options will vest will be prorated. Rosenthal uses the example of Andrew Miller originally needing to pitch 37 games in 2020 for his ’21 option to vest, but he will now need to pitch in 14 games.

Bonuses: Bonuses, both roster and playing time, will be prorated and paid at prorated amounts. Postseason bonuses will be paid in full. Rosenthal adds that days spent on the COVID-19 injured list will count towards towards the days a player accrues towards a roster bonus.

MLB and the MLBPA couldn’t come to terms on a new agreement to the one arrived upon in March, so commissioner Rob Manfred enacted a 60-game season on June 22. The two sides reached an agreement on health and safety protocols and put some of the less crucial stuff — like how to handle vesting options and bonuses — on the back burner. It’s good to see they have addressed that issue before the start of the regular season on July 23.