David Ross, five other Cubs miss morning workouts due to delayed COVID-19 tests

The Chicago Cubs just announced that manager David Ross and five other “Tier 1 individuals” missed the club’s morning workouts due to delayed COVID-19 tests. “Tier 1 individuals” refers to players, coaches, or staff who are tested every 48 hours.
The tests, the team said, are from Saturday. Results are supposed to be turned around in 24 hours, so that means these tests are a day late or close to it. This has become a common occurrence around Major League Baseball in the week and a half or so since teams returned to training. As we learned last night, the testing lags are causing some teams to turn to independent labs for COVID-19 testing.
Meanwhile, it was reported this morning that the country is gripped with delays in COVID-19 testing, rendering many of the tests effectively useless in terms of allowing people to isolate if they are known to have the virus.
So this is all going well.
The Buffalo Blue Jays? Is that a thing? Maybe.
The Toronto Blue Jays are, officially, set to begin their season at Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 29. Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, however, reports that they are looking at alternatives:
Multiple sources confirm to The Buffalo News that the Bisons’ parent club has finally reached out to Rich Baseball Operations in the last couple of days to examine the possibility of Toronto’s home schedule being played in Buffalo this summer.
This report of a potential for the Buffalo Blue Jays to make their debut comes a couple of days after the strict restrictions on movement for Jays players — they are reportedly required to stick to the Rogers Centre and the connecting hotel or face harsh punishment — met with at least some backlash. The restrictions are inevitable, however, given that Canada is requiring a 14-day quarantine for people traveling into the country. Since the Jays will be playing all road games in the United States, there is little choice for them but to be restricted to their hotel and the ballpark after arriving back in the country after playing games in the states.
As Harrington notes, Buffalo is not an ideal option given the less-than-major-league-level lighting and clubhouse space present in the Triple-A park, so it would not be ideal. Like everyone else these days, however, the Buffalo Blue Jays — er, I’m sorry, the Toronto Blue Jays — have little choice but to scramble.