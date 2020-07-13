Bryce Harper third base
Bryce Harper played some third base in an intrasquad game

By Bill BaerJul 13, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT
Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper played some third base during Monday’s intrasquad game at Citizens Bank Park, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Harper had been pestering manager Joe Girardi for the opportunity and the skipper finally gave in.

Girardi told Harper, “No diving. And make sure your arm is loose.” Harper had the opportunity to field one ball, a grounder to his left and he made the play perfectly.

Why put Harper at third base? Girardi said, “I think it’s important the guys have fun. I saw him a week ago taking ground balls there and I was impressed. His hands worked well out front and he threw the ball across the field well. I told him, ‘You look good there.'”

Despite the solid showing, don’t expect Harper to show up at third base in a meaningful game anytime soon. That being said, the Phillies’ second and third base situations are still not cemented. Jean Segura will likely open the season at the hot corner with Scott Kingery at second, but things could change between now and Opening Day in 10 days.

Harper, 27, is coming off a solid first season with the Phillies. He hit .260/.372/.510 with 36 doubles, 35 home runs, 114 RBI, 98 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases across 682 plate appearances. Per FanGraphs, Harper’s 4.6 Wins Above Replacement ranked 16th in the National League. For some people, those numbers weren’t nearly good enough, so the expectations remain high as Harper enters year two of his 13-year, $330 million contract.

Report: MLB, MLBPA reach agreement on contract options, bonuses

MLB, MLBPA reach agreement
By Bill BaerJul 13, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that MLB and the MLBPA have reached an agreement as to how contract options and bonuses would be handled in the shortened 2020 season.

Vesting options: These options for the 2021 season will vest at the full amount. The thresholds for which those options will vest will be prorated. Rosenthal uses the example of Andrew Miller originally needing to pitch 37 games in 2020 for his ’21 option to vest, but he will now need to pitch in 14 games.

Bonuses: Bonuses, both roster and playing time, will be prorated and paid at prorated amounts. Postseason bonuses will be paid in full. Rosenthal adds that days spent on the COVID-19 injured list will count towards towards the days a player accrues towards a roster bonus.

MLB and the MLBPA couldn’t come to terms on a new agreement to the one arrived upon in March, so commissioner Rob Manfred enacted a 60-game season on June 22. The two sides reached an agreement on health and safety protocols and put some of the less crucial stuff — like how to handle vesting options and bonuses — on the back burner. It’s good to see they have addressed that issue before the start of the regular season on July 23.