MLB COVID-19 testing results announced for first week of Summer Camp

MLB COVID-19 testing results were just jointly released by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The results given are through close of business yesterday.
The MLB COVID-19 testing results are broken down by both”Intake Screening,” which was the threshold testing required before players and staff were allowed to enter camp. Then the “Monitoring Testing” which is the every-other-day testing being conducted from now until the end of the season.
Here’s how it breaks down:
COMPLETED INTAKE SCREENING
- The number of positive intake tests was 66, which was 1.8% of the 3,748 total samples tested;
- 58 of these 66 positives were players and 8 were staff members;
- 27 different clubs had at least one positive test;
MONITORING TESTING
- The number of monitoring samples collected and tested has been 7,401;
- 17 of these 7,401 samples, which is 0.2%, have been new positives;
- 13 of the 17 positives have been players and 4 have been staff members;
- 10 different Clubs have had a new positive during Monitoring Testing.
COMBINED INTAKE AND MONITORING TESTING
Combining the totals of Intake Screening and Monitoring Testing, the results are as follows:
- The total number of positive tests between both testing phases is 83, which is 0.7% of the 11,149 samples since the beginning of Intake Screening on June 27th;
- Among the 83 positives, 71 have been players and 12 have been staff members;
- 28 different Clubs have had positive tests overall.
Left unclear from the MLB COVID-19 testing press release is whether MLB is up-to-schedule in its monitoring testing (i.e. if they are turning around the tests in 24 hours is required by MLB’s COVID-19 Health Monitoring & Testing Plan or if, as we saw earlier in the week, there has been lag.
It’s also not clear if this sort of update will come every week or if this was a one-time thing. Guess we’ll see soon.