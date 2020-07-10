Buster Posey has opted out of the season

Buster Posey has opted out of the 2020 MLB season. The San Francisco Giants have issued a statement saying that they “fully support Buster’s decision. Buster is an integral part of our team and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to having him back in 2021.”
Posey and his wife are adopting identical twin girls who were born prematurely and who are currently in the NICU and will be for some time. They are stable, but obviously theirs is not a situation that would be amenable to the demands of a baseball season as it’s currently structured.
Poset had missed all of the Giants’ workouts so far, Recently he said, “I think there’s still some reservation on my end as well. I think I want to see kind of how things progress here over the next couple of weeks. I think it would be a little bit maybe naive or silly not to gauge what’s going on around you, not only around you here but paying attention to what’s happening in the country and different parts of the country.” He said that he talked about playing with his wife quite a great deal but, really, this seems like a no-brainer decision on his part.
In opting out Posey is foregoing the 60-game proration of his $21.4 million salary. He is under contract for one more year at $21.4 million as well. The Giants can pick up his 2022 club option for $22 million or buy him out for $3 million.
A veteran of 11 seasons, Posey has earned about $124 million to date. Which seems to be the common denominator with players who have opted out thus far. With the exception of Joe Ross and Héctor Noesí, the players to have opted out thus far have earned well above $10 million during their careers. Players that aren’t considered “high risk” and elect not to play do not get paid and do not receive service time.
MLB COVID-19 testing results were just jointly released by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The results given are through close of business yesterday.
The MLB COVID-19 testing results are broken down by both”Intake Screening,” which was the threshold testing required before players and staff were allowed to enter camp. Then the “Monitoring Testing” which is the every-other-day testing being conducted from now until the end of the season.
Here’s how it breaks down:
COMPLETED INTAKE SCREENING
- The number of positive intake tests was 66, which was 1.8% of the 3,748 total samples tested;
- 58 of these 66 positives were players and 8 were staff members;
- 27 different clubs had at least one positive test;
MONITORING TESTING
- The number of monitoring samples collected and tested has been 7,401;
- 17 of these 7,401 samples, which is 0.2%, have been new positives;
- 13 of the 17 positives have been players and 4 have been staff members;
- 10 different Clubs have had a new positive during Monitoring Testing.
COMBINED INTAKE AND MONITORING TESTING
Combining the totals of Intake Screening and Monitoring Testing, the results are as follows:
- The total number of positive tests between both testing phases is 83, which is 0.7% of the 11,149 samples since the beginning of Intake Screening on June 27th;
- Among the 83 positives, 71 have been players and 12 have been staff members;
- 28 different Clubs have had positive tests overall.
Left unclear from the MLB COVID-19 testing press release is whether MLB is up-to-schedule in its monitoring testing (i.e. if they are turning around the tests in 24 hours is required by MLB’s COVID-19 Health Monitoring & Testing Plan or if, as we saw earlier in the week, there has been lag.
It’s also not clear if this sort of update will come every week or if this was a one-time thing. Guess we’ll see soon.