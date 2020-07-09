Ubaldo Jiménez: ‘I’m not thinking about retirement yet’

Giants catcher Buster Posey missed his third workout at Giants camp due to a personal issue, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey, 33, has two young children and, as such, has not committed to playing the 2020 season yet. Recently, the backstop said, “I think there’s still some reservation on my end as well. I think I want to see kind of how things progress here over the next couple of weeks. I think it would be a little bit maybe naive or silly not to gauge what’s going on around you, not only around you here but paying attention to what’s happening in the country and different parts of the country.” He added, “Obviously it’s unprecedented times right now. Most definitely I’ve thought about [opting out] and talked about it with my wife quite a bit.”

Posey is making $21.4 million prorated over 60 games this season and is under contract for one more year at $21.4 million as well. The Giants can pick up his 2022 club option for $22 million or buy him out for $3 million. A veteran of 11 seasons, Posey has earned about $124 million to date, so it stands to reason he could comfortably sit out the season and not miss much. With the exception of Joe Ross and Héctor Noesí, the players to have opted out thus far have earned well above $10 million during their careers. Players that aren’t considered “high risk” and elect not to play do not get paid and do not receive service time.

Last season, Posey had the worst offensive season of his career, batting .257/.320/.368 with seven home runs and 38 RBI over 445 plate appearances.

