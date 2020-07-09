Report: MLB didn’t test players for COVID-19 coming back from D.R.

Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports that Major League Baseball didn’t test players or staff for COVID-19 on two chartered flights from the Dominican Republic. In the time since, multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19. Other players on those flights are isolating.
Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó and several members of the Nationals were among the players on those flights. Sanó as well as an unknown player tested positive during intake testing last week. Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Wander Suero, Fernando Abad, Luis Garcia and Joan Adon are currently isolating in Washington, D.C.
An MLB spokesman said that there were obstacles to overcome, namely that tests are more scarce in the D.R. and governmental restrictions made it difficult to ship saliva samples between countries.
There are a lot of moving parts as Major League Baseball attempts to salvage the 2020 season. Many foreign players traveled back home once the league shut down in March, which complicated things once they returned to the U.S. to play baseball. While it was very predictable, there wasn’t an easy fix. It was either keep the players in or out. However, adding this to MLB’s slipshod job handling testing in the early stages of training camp, there is merited skepticism about the league’s ability to pull off a 60-game season over the next three months.
Giants catcher Buster Posey missed his third workout at Giants camp due to a personal issue, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Posey, 33, has two young children and, as such, has not committed to playing the 2020 season yet. Recently, the backstop said, “I think there’s still some reservation on my end as well. I think I want to see kind of how things progress here over the next couple of weeks. I think it would be a little bit maybe naive or silly not to gauge what’s going on around you, not only around you here but paying attention to what’s happening in the country and different parts of the country.” He added, “Obviously it’s unprecedented times right now. Most definitely I’ve thought about [opting out] and talked about it with my wife quite a bit.”
Posey is making $21.4 million prorated over 60 games this season and is under contract for one more year at $21.4 million as well. The Giants can pick up his 2022 club option for $22 million or buy him out for $3 million. A veteran of 11 seasons, Posey has earned about $124 million to date, so it stands to reason he could comfortably sit out the season and not miss much. With the exception of Joe Ross and Héctor Noesí, the players to have opted out thus far have earned well above $10 million during their careers. Players that aren’t considered “high risk” and elect not to play do not get paid and do not receive service time.
Last season, Posey had the worst offensive season of his career, batting .257/.320/.368 with seven home runs and 38 RBI over 445 plate appearances.