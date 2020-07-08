delayed COVID-19 tests
Giants resume workouts after getting July 4 COVID-19 tests back

By Craig CalcaterraJul 8, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
The San Francisco Giants will resume summer camp workouts on today at Oracle Park after receiving their COVID-19 test results from July 4. They suspended workouts yesterday due to testing delays.

According to MLB’s 2020 operations manual — that 113-page document with the health and safety protocols — players and staff are supposed to be tested every other day, with the goal of “ensuring expedited reporting (approximately 24 hours) at all times.” Which means that, OK, the July 4 testing is back, but what about the July 6 testing that was supposed to be back yesterday? If they’re just now getting July 4 tests, aren’t the July 6 tests a day overdue now too?

It would be useful, right about now, for Major League Baseball to explain how, in light of the rules requiring 24 hour turn around on testing, a team can take the field with its most recent test results being 96 hours old and its most recent test samples being provided being 48 hours old. Especially given that, in all likelihood, more than just the Giants are affected by this.

Clayton Kershaw to make Opening Day start for Dodgers

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed it in March and he confirmed it again on Tuesday: Clayton Kershaw will start on Opening Day, Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers are one of four teams that will open the 60-game regular season schedule on July 23; everyone else begins play on the 24th. With a 10 PM ET start, the Dodgers will host the Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Johnny Cueto will likely pitch opposite Kershaw for the Giants. Cueto was named the Giants’ Opening Day starter on March 11, before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn’t yet officially named an Opening Day starter for the makeshift season.

Kershaw, 32, made the Opening Day start eight consecutive times for the Dodgers from 2011-18. Hyun-Jin Ryu, now a Blue Jay, pitched on Opening Day last season for the Dodgers. Last year, Kershaw logged 178 1/3 innings over 28 starts and one relief appearance, his highest innings total since 2015. He went 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA, 189 strikeouts, and 41 walks.