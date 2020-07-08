Alex Bregman sits out due to COVID-19 test delay

The Houston Chronicle reported this afternoon that Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was not at workouts today due to a delay in the processing of COVID-19 test results.

It’s unclear if the delay is specific to Bregman or if there are delays with others on the Astros. The entire club had to cancel Monday’s workouts due to the weekend delays that affected several teams. Bregman is said to be fine and healthy, though, and that him being out was not related to his own health.

More sanfus and delays. Which, while annoying now, will present competitive disadvantages to teams once the season begins if they are forced to sit players whose test results have not come back.

