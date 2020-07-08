Getty Images

Alex Bregman sits out due to COVID-19 test delay

By Craig CalcaterraJul 8, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Houston Chronicle reported this afternoon that Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was not at workouts today due to a delay in the processing of COVID-19 test results.

It’s unclear if the delay is specific to Bregman or if there are delays with others on the Astros. The entire club had to cancel Monday’s workouts due to the weekend delays that affected several teams. Bregman is said to be fine and healthy, though, and that him being out was not related to his own health.

More sanfus and delays. Which, while annoying now, will present competitive disadvantages to teams once the season begins if they are forced to sit players whose test results have not come back.

Angels claim pitcher Jacob Rhame off waivers from Mets

Jacob Rhame waivers
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 8, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Angels announced on Wednesday that the club claimed reliever Jacob Rhame off waivers from the Mets.

Rhame, 27, was limited to 6 1/3 innings in the majors and 20 2/3 innings in the minors last season due to an elbow issue. He underwent ulnar nerve transposition surgery in mid-August.

Though Rhame has a career 6.23 ERA in the big leagues, he showed promise at Triple-A from 2016-18, averaging better than 10 strikeouts per nine innings in all three years. The Angels are taking a flier on the right-hander to see if he can translate that success to the majors.