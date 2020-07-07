Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez has COVID-19, the team reported today. Manager Ron Roenicke says Rodríguez is “not feeling 100 percent.”
With Chris Sale having undergone Tommy John surgery and David Price being traded to the Dodgers, Rodríguez, 27, was penciled in as the Red Sox’ number one starter for 2020. He certainly earned that in 2019, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203.1 innings pitched. He was also in The Best Shape of His Life.
Now that Rodríguez has COVID-19, however, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to start the year on the club. The Sox have, as far as can be told from workout patterns anyway, set up their rotation to start with Nathan Eovaldi followed by Martín Pérez and Ryan Weber. Who the fourth or fifth starter would be is unclear.