Nick Castellanos DH
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Nick Castellanos: ‘I don’t want to DH’

By Bill BaerJul 7, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
4 Comments

Nick Castellanos spent the first six years of his career in the American League, mostly as a third baseman then as an outfielder and occasionally as a DH. He was sent to the National League at the trade deadline last year, joining the Cubs for an ultimately failed run at a postseason berth. Castellanos remained in the National League, joining the Reds in January on a four-year deal worth $64 million.

Per John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Castellanos said, “I don’t want to DH. I chose to come to the Reds, first and foremost, I believe they can win. But also, I like being in National League where I get to play defense every day. A goal of mine is to become a better and better defender every year that I play – every game that I play is probably a more appropriate answer.”

With the pandemic-shortened 60-game season, Major League Baseball brought the DH rule to the National League. Many believe the DH is here to stay, which is bad news for Castellanos. He will likely benefit from it, though, as it will allow him to continue contributing with the bat when his body needs a break, and it will allow him to extend his career into his mid- and late-30’s, and possibly his 40’s.

Castellanos’ desire to play defense leaves the Reds with four other players — Nick Senzel, Shogo Akiyama, Jesse Winker, and Phillip Ervin — for two starting outfield jobs and the DH spot. It would seem likely that the Reds would put Akiyama in left, Senzel in center, Castellanos in right, and Winker at DH with Ervin being used off the bench.

Clayton Kershaw to make Opening Day start for Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Opening Day
Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed it in March and he confirmed it again on Tuesday: Clayton Kershaw will start on Opening Day, Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers are one of four teams that will open the 60-game regular season schedule on July 23; everyone else begins play on the 24th. With a 10 PM ET start, the Dodgers will host the Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Johnny Cueto will likely pitch opposite Kershaw for the Giants. Cueto was named the Giants’ Opening Day starter on March 11, before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn’t yet officially named an Opening Day starter for the makeshift season.

Kershaw, 32, made the Opening Day start eight consecutive times for the Dodgers from 2011-18. Hyun-Jin Ryu, now a Blue Jay, pitched on Opening Day last season for the Dodgers. Last year, Kershaw logged 178 1/3 innings over 28 starts and one relief appearance, his highest innings total since 2015. He went 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA, 189 strikeouts, and 41 walks.