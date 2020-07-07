Getty Images

Cubs workout pushed back due to delay in COVID-19 test results

By Craig CalcaterraJul 7, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Chicago Cubs have pushed back today’s workouts because they’re still waiting for results of their COVID-19 testing. Covid tests which were taken on Sunday.

Unlike the delays we wrote about yesterday, the holiday isn’t an excuse. Increasingly, it’s feeling like these sorts of delays will be the norm, not an exception. Which might explain why MLB is trying to find another testing lab.

Thing is, the way the league has set this up, you don’t really have time to catch up. The Cubs are expected to undergo another round of tests on Tuesday — they’re done every-other-day — so they may be giving samples before they even know what the last round of results were.

Not a sustainable system. With sixteen days until Opening Day, MLB needs to straighten this out, and fast.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez has COVID-19

Eduardo Rodríguez COVID-19
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 7, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez has COVID-19, the team reported today. Manager Ron Roenicke says Rodríguez is “not feeling 100 percent.”

With Chris Sale having undergone Tommy John surgery and David Price being traded to the Dodgers, Rodríguez, 27, was penciled in as the Red Sox’ number one starter for 2020. He certainly earned that in 2019, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203.1 innings pitched. He was also in The Best Shape of His Life.

Now that Rodríguez has COVID-19, however, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to start the year on the club. The Sox have, as far as can be told from workout patterns anyway, set up their rotation to start with Nathan Eovaldi followed by Martín Pérez and Ryan Weber. Who the fourth or fifth starter would be is unclear.


 