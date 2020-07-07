Cubs workout pushed back due to delay in COVID-19 test results

The Chicago Cubs have pushed back today’s workouts because they’re still waiting for results of their COVID-19 testing. Covid tests which were taken on Sunday.

Unlike the delays we wrote about yesterday, the holiday isn’t an excuse. Increasingly, it’s feeling like these sorts of delays will be the norm, not an exception. Which might explain why MLB is trying to find another testing lab.

Thing is, the way the league has set this up, you don’t really have time to catch up. The Cubs are expected to undergo another round of tests on Tuesday — they’re done every-other-day — so they may be giving samples before they even know what the last round of results were.

Not a sustainable system. With sixteen days until Opening Day, MLB needs to straighten this out, and fast.

