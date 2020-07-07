MLB COVID-19 tests
Getty Images

Baseball seeking a second lab for MLB COVID-19 tests

By Craig CalcaterraJul 7, 2020, 8:18 AM EDT
6 Comments

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported last night that Major League Baseball is “actively pursuing an additional medical lab site to increase the speed and efficiency” of MLB COVID-19 tests.

The current setup — as planned by MLB and approved by the MLBPA as a part of the plan to play the 2020 season — is for all MLB COVID-19 tests to be sent to and processed by MLB’s PED testing lab in Salt Lake City, Utah. As you likely heard, there have been delays in the administration of COVID-19 tests and in the shipping of tests to Utah, but to date no one has reported that the lab itself has not been able to handle the tests once they’ve arrived there. If MLB is looking for a second lab site a week into this process, it suggests that their plans for the Utah lab might not be working the way they had anticipated.

The issues with testing have created unease around the game in recent days, with some players and team executives speaking out against Major League Baseball’s handling of the plan in the early going. Commissioner Rob Manfred, meanwhile, has responded defensively to the criticism.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported this morning that, months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States still lacks testing capacity. From the report:

Lines for coronavirus tests have stretched around city blocks and tests ran out altogether in at least one site on Monday, new evidence that the country is still struggling to create a sufficient testing system months into its battle with Covid-19 . . .“It’s terrifying, and clearly an evidence of a failure of the system,” said Dr. Morgan Katz, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins Hospital . . . in recent weeks, as cases have surged in many states, the demand for testing has soared, surpassing capacity and creating a new testing crisis.

It’s less than obvious, to say the least, how Major League Baseball plans to expand capacity for MLB COVID-19 tests while America as a whole is experiencing “a new testing crisis” and a “failure of the system.” At the very least it’s less than obvious how, even if Major League Baseball can do so, it can do so ethically.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez has COVID-19

Eduardo Rodríguez COVID-19
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 7, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez has COVID-19, the team reported today. Manager Ron Roenicke says Rodríguez is “not feeling 100 percent.”

With Chris Sale having undergone Tommy John surgery and David Price being traded to the Dodgers, Rodríguez, 27, was penciled in as the Red Sox’ number one starter for 2020. He certainly earned that in 2019, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203.1 innings pitched. He was also in The Best Shape of His Life.

Now that Rodríguez has COVID-19, however, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to start the year on the club. The Sox have, as far as can be told from workout patterns anyway, set up their rotation to start with Nathan Eovaldi followed by Martín Pérez and Ryan Weber. Who the fourth or fifth starter would be is unclear.


 