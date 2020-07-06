Nick Markakis opts out of the 2020 season

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has opted out of the 2020 season.
In announcing his decision, Markakis said, “with everything that’s going on not just in baseball but in the world, it makes you open your eyes. I’ve got three kids that I’ve missed for 11 years now.” He added that he recently spoke with teammate Freddie Freeman — who has COVID-19 and has been quite sick — calling it “tough and eye opening . . . he didn’t sound good.” Markakis said that “the decision I’m making to sit out this year is the right one for me and my family.”
Markakis, a 14-year big league veteran who turned 36 this past offseason, hit .285/.356/.420 with nine homers and 62 RBI over 116 games in 2019. He was under contract for $4 million in 2020 and was likely to be the Braves starting right fielder once again. He is the second Braves player to opt out following pitcher Félix Hernández.
The San Francisco Giants will resume summer camp workouts on today at Oracle Park after receiving their COVID-19 test results from July 4. They suspended workouts yesterday due to testing delays.
According to MLB’s 2020 operations manual — that 113-page document with the health and safety protocols — players and staff are supposed to be tested every other day, with the goal of “ensuring expedited reporting (approximately 24 hours) at all times.” Which means that, OK, the July 4 testing is back, but what about the July 6 testing that was supposed to be back yesterday? If they’re just now getting July 4 tests, aren’t the July 6 tests a day overdue now too?
It would be useful, right about now, for Major League Baseball to explain how, in light of the rules requiring 24 hour turn around on testing, a team can take the field with its most recent test results being 96 hours old and its most recent test samples being provided being 48 hours old. Especially given that, in all likelihood, more than just the Giants are affected by this.