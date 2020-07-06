Nick Markakis has opted out of 2020 season

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has opted out of the 2020 season.
In announcing his decision, Markakis said, “with everything that’s going on not just in baseball but in the world, it makes you open your eyes. I’ve got three kids that I’ve missed for 11 years now.” He added that he recently spoke with teammate Freddie Freeman — who has COVID-19 and has been quite sick — calling it “tough and eye opening . . . he didn’t sound good.” Markakis said that “the decision I’m making to sit out this year is the right one for me and my family.”
Markakis, a 14-year big league veteran who turned 36 this past offseason, hit .285/.356/.420 with nine homers and 62 RBI over 116 games in 2019. He was under contract for $4 million in 2020 and was likely to be the Braves starting right fielder once again. He is the second Braves player to opt out following pitcher Félix Hernández.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports that former baseball executive Dave Dombrowski has moved to Nashville, Tennessee and joined Music City Baseball, LLC, a group dedicated to bringing Major League Baseball to Nashville. That could be in the form of an expansion franchise or relocating an existing team to the city.
Dombrowski, 63, was most recently the president of baseball operations with the Red Sox. Prior to that, he was president and GM of the Tigers, and GM of the Marlins and Expos. His teams have won the World Series twice: the 1997 Marlins and the 2018 Red Sox. Dombrowski has also been named Executive of the Year by Baseball America twice, in 2006 and ’18.
Nashville has, for years, been floated as a potential location for a new or relocating MLB team. Adding Dombrowski’s clout certainly helps in that endeavor. Nightengale notes that former pitcher and Diamondbacks GM Dave Stewart, and former manager Tony La Russa are also part of the group.
Other cities commonly floated as potential destinations for MLB franchises have included Montréal, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas, and Charlotte.