MLB 2020 schedule
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

MLB 2020 schedule: Yankees-Nationals, Giants-Dodgers kick off season

By Bill BaerJul 6, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT
Baseball took center stage Monday evening as the MLB 2020 schedule was unveiled.

As expected, the Yankees and Nationals will kick off the season on Thursday, July 23, a likely matchup featuring Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer at 7 PM ET. At 10 ET, the two NL West rivals will square off, which could very well feature Johnny Cueto against Clayton Kershaw. The rest of the teams jump into action on Friday, July 24.

Due to the pandemic, the MLB 2020 schedule was formulated to reduce travel as much as realistically possible. Of the 60 games, 40 of them will be played against division rivals. The other 20 will be played against teams in the same division of the other league. For example, the Yankees will play 40 games against the Rays, Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Orioles, as well as 20 games against the Braves, Nationals, Mets, Phillies, and Marlins. The Yankees will not play any teams from the AL Central, AL West, NL Central, or NL West.

Needless to say, there is much more imbalance with the schedule than it would have otherwise. The Mets, for example, have a much tougher schedule than, say, the Astros, simply because both East divisions are collectively stronger than the West divisions.

The playoffs are still expected to start on time in early October with the same format: three division winners and two Wild Cards from each league. The Wild Cards will play a one-game playoff to face the highest seed in each league in the Division Series. The two winners of each Division Series in each league move on to play in the League Championship Series. Of course, the two winners of those square off in the World Series.

The baseball season is normally described as a marathon rather than a sprint due to the 162-game schedule. But with only 60 games on the MLB 2020 schedule, it is now much more of a sprint.

MLB 2020 season openers

AWAY HOME TIME (ET)
July 23
Yankees Nationals 7 p.m.*
Giants Dodgers 10 p.m.*
July 24
Braves Mets 4:10 p.m.*
Tigers Reds 6:10 p.m.
Blue Jays Rays 6:40 p.m.
Marlins Phillies 7:05 p.m.
Brewers Cubs 7:10 p.m.*
Royals Indians 7:10 p.m.
Orioles Red Sox 7:30 p.m.
Rockies Rangers 8:05 p.m.
Twins White Sox 8:10 p.m.
Pirates Cardinals 8:15 p.m.
Diamondbacks Padres 9:10 p.m.
Mariners Astros 9:10 p.m.
Angels Athletics 10:10 p.m

Jimmy Nelson to undergo back surgery

Jimmy Nelson back surgery
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 6, 2020, 11:49 PM EDT
Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports that Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson will undergo lumbar surgery on his lower back on Tuesday.

Nelson, 31, signed with the Dodgers on an incentive-laden one-year, $1.25 million contract with a vesting 2021 option back in January. With incentives, Nelson could have pushed his 2021 option from $2 million to $9 million. The Dodgers can instead buy him out of his contract for $500,000.

At the beginning of spring training in February, Nelson was battling groin and lower back issues and ultimately exited a late-February bullpen session due to back issues, ending his chance to win a spot in the Dodgers’ rotation.

Nelson missed the entire 2018 season due to a shoulder injury and briefly pitched for the Brewers last season. Across 22 innings, the right-hander allowed 17 earned runs on 25 hits and 17 walks with 26 strikeouts.

David Price recently opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the Dodgers’ rotation appears to include Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, Alex Wood, and one of Ross Stripling, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin.