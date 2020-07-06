Getty Images

Joey Gallo tests positive for COVID-19

By Craig CalcaterraJul 6, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT
Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers has confirmed to the press that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The good news: Gallo is asymptomatic and says he feels good. He has to sit out until he tests negative twice in a row, however. He still could be ready for the start of the season.

Less-than-great news is that Gallo’s path to isolation was not exactly straight forward. According to the Rangers he first tested positive on June 29. He then got a negative test on June 30. He then waited 48 hours and his July 2 test came back positive.

Which is fine, in that the first positive triggered Gallo being placed in isolation and he, presumably, did not have contact with anyone. That’s the system working as it’s supposed to. It’s an example, however, of what experts in all of this have said: there are a pretty healthy number of false positives/negatives inherent in the two testing methods used (swab and saliva). If the pattern was different — negative first, then positive, then positive — he likely had two days during which he’d ideally have been isolated but wasn’t.

There’s not a great way to prevent that — and if teams are distancing/sanitizing as they’re supposed to, risk is reduced — but it is a reminder that there is less exactitude to all of this than some may believe.

Dave Dombrowski joins group trying to bring MLB to Nashville

Dave Dombrowski Nashville MLB
Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 6, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports that former baseball executive Dave Dombrowski has moved to Nashville, Tennessee and joined Music City Baseball, LLC, a group dedicated to bringing Major League Baseball to Nashville. That could be in the form of an expansion franchise or relocating an existing team to the city.

Dombrowski, 63, was most recently the president of baseball operations with the Red Sox. Prior to that, he was president and GM of the Tigers, and GM of the Marlins and Expos. His teams have won the World Series twice: the 1997 Marlins and the 2018 Red Sox. Dombrowski has also been named Executive of the Year by Baseball America twice, in 2006 and ’18.

Nashville has, for years, been floated as a potential location for a new or relocating MLB team. Adding Dombrowski’s clout certainly helps in that endeavor. Nightengale notes that former pitcher and Diamondbacks GM Dave Stewart, and former manager Tony La Russa are also part of the group.

Other cities commonly floated as potential destinations for MLB franchises have included Montréal, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas, and Charlotte.