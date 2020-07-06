Dave Dombrowski joins group trying to bring MLB to Nashville

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports that former baseball executive Dave Dombrowski has moved to Nashville, Tennessee and joined Music City Baseball, LLC, a group dedicated to bringing Major League Baseball to Nashville. That could be in the form of an expansion franchise or relocating an existing team to the city.

Dombrowski, 63, was most recently the president of baseball operations with the Red Sox. Prior to that, he was president and GM of the Tigers, and GM of the Marlins and Expos. His teams have won the World Series twice: the 1997 Marlins and the 2018 Red Sox. Dombrowski has also been named Executive of the Year by Baseball America twice, in 2006 and ’18.

Nashville has, for years, been floated as a potential location for a new or relocating MLB team. Adding Dombrowski’s clout certainly helps in that endeavor. Nightengale notes that former pitcher and Diamondbacks GM Dave Stewart, and former manager Tony La Russa are also part of the group.

Other cities commonly floated as potential destinations for MLB franchises have included Montréal, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas, and Charlotte.

