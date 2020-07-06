Brandon Guyer announces retirement

Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, outfielder Brandon Guyer announced his retirement on Monday. He plans to help train “the next generation of athletes” through an online training platform he created.

Guyer, 34, had been on a minor league deal with the Giants but was released in early April. He was last in the majors in 2018. Overall, he spent parts of seven seasons in the majors with the Rays and Indians, hitting an aggregate .250/.399/.388 with 32 home runs, 137 RBI, 184 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases across 1,487 plate appearances.

Guyer was most well-known for his ability to get hit by pitches. He led the AL in HBP in 2015 with 24 and led the majors in ’16 with 31. Overall, he was hit 85 times in his career. Only six other hitters were hit by pitches more often than Guyer from 2011-18: Anthony Rizzo (118), Jon Jay (103), Shin-Soo Choo (97), Starling Marte (95), Derek Dietrich (93), and Carlos Gómez (91). With the exception of Dietrich, they all took over 3,000 plate appearances in that span of time. Dietrich had 1,879 PA and Guyer had 1,291.

Follow @Baer_Bill