MLB schedule release will be Monday night at 6 pm ET

A press release just hit the wires announcing that the 2020 MLB schedule release will be at 6 pm ET this evening.
They’re going to do it on TV, on a broadcast entitled “MLB Tonight: Schedule Release presented by Camping World” on MLB Network.
The one-hour special will “unveil key matchups and dates of the 60-game schedule,” so it’s not like you’ll know every game from watching the broadcast. Clubs will, presumably, release their full schedules after the show airs. Either way, the 2020 MLB schedule is set to begin on Thursday, July 23 with a couple of matchups and begin in full on Friday, July 24. Rumor has it that the Nats and Yankees will face off on the Thursday evening but beyond that we don’t know. If I had to guess, though, I’d guess that we’ll see a western division game — Dodgers-Astro? Dodgers-Giants? — as well.
As previously announced, each team will play a regionally-based schedule featuring 40 divisional games and 20 Interleague games against the corresponding geographical division. East vs. East, Central vs. Central, West vs. West.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports that former baseball executive Dave Dombrowski has moved to Nashville, Tennessee and joined Music City Baseball, LLC, a group dedicated to bringing Major League Baseball to Nashville. That could be in the form of an expansion franchise or relocating an existing team to the city.
Dombrowski, 63, was most recently the president of baseball operations with the Red Sox. Prior to that, he was president and GM of the Tigers, and GM of the Marlins and Expos. His teams have won the World Series twice: the 1997 Marlins and the 2018 Red Sox. Dombrowski has also been named Executive of the Year by Baseball America twice, in 2006 and ’18.
Nashville has, for years, been floated as a potential location for a new or relocating MLB team. Adding Dombrowski’s clout certainly helps in that endeavor. Nightengale notes that former pitcher and Diamondbacks GM Dave Stewart, and former manager Tony La Russa are also part of the group.
Other cities commonly floated as potential destinations for MLB franchises have included Montréal, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas, and Charlotte.