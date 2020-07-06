MLB schedule release will be Monday night at 6 pm ET

A press release just hit the wires announcing that the 2020 MLB schedule release will be at 6 pm ET this evening.

They’re going to do it on TV, on a broadcast entitled “MLB Tonight: Schedule Release presented by Camping World” on MLB Network.

The one-hour special will “unveil key matchups and dates of the 60-game schedule,” so it’s not like you’ll know every game from watching the broadcast. Clubs will, presumably, release their full schedules after the show airs. Either way, the 2020 MLB schedule is set to begin on Thursday, July 23 with a couple of matchups and begin in full on Friday, July 24. Rumor has it that the Nats and Yankees will face off on the Thursday evening but beyond that we don’t know. If I had to guess, though, I’d guess that we’ll see a western division game — Dodgers-Astro? Dodgers-Giants? — as well.

As previously announced, each team will play a regionally-based schedule featuring 40 divisional games and 20 Interleague games against the corresponding geographical division. East vs. East, Central vs. Central, West vs. West.

