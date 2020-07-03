Mike Trout on 2020 season: ‘Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable’

Angels outfielder Mike Trout spoke to the media via Zoom today, the first day of training camp for many teams around the league ahead of the 2020 regular season. The players will have about three weeks to ramp up. The season is expected to begin on July 23.

Per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Trout said, “Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable.” Trout is, of course, talking about playing baseball in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trout is not 100% committed to playing the 2020 season, as he has a pregnant wife due in August. He expressed concern with the fact that he would have to wait 14 days to see the baby if he tests positive.

Trout said, “We’re risking our families, risking our lives to go out here and play for everyone … I want to play It’s just a tough situation. I’ve just got to play it by ear.” He added, “I love playing this game. It’s going to come down to how safe we’re going to be.”

Trout also expressed concern with MLB’s health and safety protocols as well as the commitment of his peers to those protocols. Trout said, “I don’t get why you can leave your hotel room on the road … I didn’t understand that.” The three-time MVP said, “One guy could mess this up … Everybody’s got to take responsibility, got to take care of each other.”

Trout is certainly not the only player with a pregnant partner, with young children, with other at-risk family members. There is a lot these players have to consider in agreeing to participate in the 2020 season. That’s why every player who chooses to sit out should receive total support from their teams, from the media, and from fans. That being said, if Trout were to sit out the season, it would be a huge hit to the meaningfulness of the 2020 season.

