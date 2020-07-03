Dodgers sign AJ Ramos to minor league deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Thursday evening that the Dodgers signed free agent pitcher AJ Ramos to a minor league contract. He will be added to the Dodgers’ 60-man player pool.

Ramos, 33, missed all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. He last pitched in the majors in 2018 with the Mets, when he logged 19 2/3 innings with a 6.41 ERA, 22 strikeouts, and 15 walks.

Prior to the injury, Ramos was consistently reliable for the Marlins. From 2013-17, he posted a 2.86 ERA with 391 strikeouts and 181 walks over 337 innings. He earned a nomination to the National League All-Star roster in 2016.

If Ramos makes the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster, he isn’t likely to see high-leverage inning off the bat, but he could work his way into more a meaningful bullpen role as the season progresses. The Dodgers’ bullpen currently features Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, and Blake Treinen at the back end.

