Dodgers sign AJ Ramos to minor league deal

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Thursday evening that the Dodgers signed free agent pitcher AJ Ramos to a minor league contract. He will be added to the Dodgers’ 60-man player pool.
Ramos, 33, missed all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. He last pitched in the majors in 2018 with the Mets, when he logged 19 2/3 innings with a 6.41 ERA, 22 strikeouts, and 15 walks.
Prior to the injury, Ramos was consistently reliable for the Marlins. From 2013-17, he posted a 2.86 ERA with 391 strikeouts and 181 walks over 337 innings. He earned a nomination to the National League All-Star roster in 2016.
If Ramos makes the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster, he isn’t likely to see high-leverage inning off the bat, but he could work his way into more a meaningful bullpen role as the season progresses. The Dodgers’ bullpen currently features Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, and Blake Treinen at the back end.
Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported on Thursday that the Blue Jays received an exemption letter from the Canadian government, allowing them to hold training camp in their hometown of Toronto. There had been some speculation that, if the Canadian government hadn’t signed off, the Blue Jays might have had to train in Buffalo, New York, the home of their Triple-A affiliate. Dunedin, Florida, home of the Jays’ Single-A team and spring training, was another possibility.
The exemption letter is only valid for training camp. The Blue Jays will have to apply for another exemption from the Canadian government in order to play their regular season home games in Toronto.
As a result of the exemption, the Blue Jays have agreed to even more stringent testing protocols. They will take an additional PCR test before they cross the border, will be tested an additional time every week, and submit to quarantining. They will not be allowed to leave the Rogers Centre and the attached hotel, Davidi notes, and the players will be apart from their families during training camp. This is all in addition to the health and safety protocols laid out by Major League Baseball and those prescribed by certain states in the U.S.