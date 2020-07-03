Blue Jays receive exemption letter, will hold training camp in Toronto

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported on Thursday that the Blue Jays received an exemption letter from the Canadian government, allowing them to hold training camp in their hometown of Toronto. There had been some speculation that, if the Canadian government hadn’t signed off, the Blue Jays might have had to train in Buffalo, New York, the home of their Triple-A affiliate. Dunedin, Florida, home of the Jays’ Single-A team and spring training, was another possibility.
The exemption letter is only valid for training camp. The Blue Jays will have to apply for another exemption from the Canadian government in order to play their regular season home games in Toronto.
As a result of the exemption, the Blue Jays have agreed to even more stringent testing protocols. They will take an additional PCR test before they cross the border, will be tested an additional time every week, and submit to quarantining. They will not be allowed to leave the Rogers Centre and the attached hotel, Davidi notes, and the players will be apart from their families during training camp. This is all in addition to the health and safety protocols laid out by Major League Baseball and those prescribed by certain states in the U.S.
Jon Heyman reports that a MLB player had a birthday party in mid-June which is believed to have led to people getting infected with novel coronavirus (COVID-19), spreading in that player’s clubhouse as well. The identity of the player, his team, and any of the other people who got infected are unknown.
With 30 teams each having 60-man rosters, we have 1,800 players gearing up for the 2020 season in their respective cities, not to mention support staff. Not all of them are or will be diligent about safety measures in order to reduce the spread of the virus. As the anecdote Heyman shared indicates, all it takes is one person or one small group of people to ruin the fun for everyone. There will be more than a handful of players around the league who don’t take the threat seriously enough.
In order for the 60-game 2020 season to work, just about every player participating needs to be on board with best practices when it comes to health and safety protocols. That seems like a very tall order. Heyman added that a coach he spoke to described baseball clubhouses as akin to frat houses.
This is one of many considerations that players who are considered “high risk” or live with people considered “high risk” have to take into account. So far, five players have opted out of the 2020 season: Mike Leake, Joe and Tyson Ross, Ian Desmond, and Ryan Zimmerman. Some coaches will also be reassigned to other duties. Expect more in the coming weeks.