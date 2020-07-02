Rob Manfred
Rob Manfred walks back comment about 60-game season

By Bill BaerJul 2, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
Yesterday, on The Dan Patrick Show, commissioner Rob Manfred stuck his foot in his mouth concerning negotiations with the MLB Players Association, saying, “We weren’t going to play more than 60 games.” The comment was taken poorly because MLB owners, represented by Manfred, and the MLBPA were engaged in protracted negotiations in May and June over the 2020 season. Ultimately they couldn’t come to terms, so Manfred had to set the season as prescribed by the March agreement. In saying, “We weren’t going to play more than 60 games,” Manfred appeared to be in violation of the March agreement, which said the league must use the “best efforts to play as many games as possible.” It also seemed to indicate the owners were negotiating in bad faith with the players.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, Manfred walked back his comment on Thursday. Manfred said, “My point was that no matter what happened with the union, the way things unfolded with the second [coronavirus] spike, we would have ended up with only time for 60 games, anyway. As time went on, it became clearer and clearer that the course of the virus was going to dictate how many games we could play.” Manfred added, “As it turned out, the reality was there was only time to play 60 games. If we had started an 82-game season [beginning July 1], we would have had people in Arizona and Florida the time the second spike hit.”

As mentioned yesterday, it is important to view Manfred’s comments through the lens that he represents the owners. The owners wanted a shorter season with the playoffs beginning on time (they also wanted expanded playoffs) because, without fans, they will be making most of their money this year through playoff television revenue. Some thought the owners’ offers to the union represented stall tactics, designed to drag out negotiations as long as possible. Thus, the season begins later, reducing the possible number of regular season games that could be played. In other words, the owners used the virus to their advantage.

Manfred wants the benefit of the doubt with the way fans and the media interpreted his comment, but I’m not so sure he has earned it. This isn’t the first time Manfred has miscommunicated with regard to negotiations. He told the media last month that he had a deal with the union when, in fact, no such deal existed. The MLBPA had to put out a public statement refuting the claim. Before that, Manfred did a complete 180 on the 2020 season, saying on June 10 that there would “100%” be a season. Five days later, he said he was “not confident” there would be a 2020 season. Some have interpreted Manfred’s past comments as a way to galvanize or entice certain owners, who might not have been on the same page about resuming play. There’s a layer beneath the surface to which fans and, to a large extent, the media are not privy.

The likely scenario is that Manfred veered a bit off-script yesterday, realized he gave the union fodder for a grievance, and rushed out to play damage control.

Report: Some MLB players played baseball in secret during shutdown

By Bill BaerJul 2, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli has what very well may end up being the most interesting story to come out of the last four months or so without Major League Baseball: some players, including a handful of stars, played baseball in secret during the shutdown between March and July. The players met up at Cressey’s Sports Performance Gym in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and played some games at Palm Beach Gardens High School.

The list of players is extensive but includes Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber, Paul Goldschmidt, and Giancarlo Stanton. Other players who participated included Luke Jackson, Logan Morrison, Richard Bleier, Robert Gsellman, Michael Wacha, Josh James, Taylor Guerrieri, Brian Moran, Mike Brosseau, Ryan LaMarre, Steve Cishek, Nick Wittgren, Brad Hand, Zach Plesac, Anthony Swarzak, Monte Harrison, Isan Díaz, Jordan Holloway, Austin Voth, Kyle McGowin, Tyler Kinley, Kyle Barraclough, A.J. Ramos, Kevin Siegrist, Triston McKenzie, and Jesús Luzardo. Noah Syndergaard also did his rehab work at the facility.

Per Ghiroli, the players implemented their own rules to reduce potential transmission of the virus as much as possible, implementing rules that included no sliding and distancing as much as possible. So far, no one who was at Cressey’s facilities has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Though it is worth mentioning that it is not known how many of those players were tested and at which frequencies.

The underground baseball ring proved to be a bonding experience for the players, who were in the midst of a battle with MLB owners over the details of the 2020 season. The owners wanted to replace the temporary March agreement but made some insulting offers and attacked the players and the union through the media. The union held its ground and ultimately the two sides broke off negotiations. Morrison estimates that the pandemic was eight percent responsible and the owners were 92 percent responsible for uniting the group.

The players worried about the attention they might attract, but to their credit, they managed to keep it secret, avoiding posting to social media about the adventure. Some players wanted it to be publicized. Braves pitcher Luke Jackson said, “You want to see Scherzer and Goldschmidt or Stanton go head-to-head? And hear them go back and forth? People are going to pay to go to a high school field for that.”

In March, soon after MLB shut down operations because of the pandemic, Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer helped organize a “Sandlot” wiffleball game” that was livestreamed on YouTube. As of this writing, the game got over 110,000 views. One can only wonder how many views an “underground” game of real baseball featuring some of baseball’s biggest stars would have gotten. As it is, however, the venture allowed players to get into game shape ahead of schedule. Players are now on their way to their teams in their home cities to officially get back into game shape. The regular season will likely begin on July 23.