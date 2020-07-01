Cubs’ pitching coach Tommy Hottovy talks about his COVID-19 battle

Chicago Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy was on the Mully & Haugh Show on 670 The Score in Chicago this morning and talked about his recent battle with COVID-19.
Hottovy, who is only 38 years-old and who had no underlying health conditions, says that he and his family took every precaution they could think of. They socially distanced. They cleaned and disinfected. They wore masks. You name it. But he still got seriously, seriously sick and took a very long time to recover.
From the interview:
Hottovy called the first five to six days of his battle with the coronavirus typical with fevers and the usual symptoms. Then it got much worse.
“The problem with is on day eight through 14, it crushed me,” Hottovy said. “It got into my lungs. I got the full what they call the COVID pneumonia, a viral pneumonia, shortness of breath, really trouble breathing, constant fevers.”
Hottovy had a fever of more than 100 degrees for six straight days. He had breathing treatment upon checking into the hospital, he said. Hottovy was treated and released from the hospital on the same day, he added.
It took Hottovy 30 days before he tested negative for the coronavirus, he said. He went through what he called a stretch of depression.
There are many who have downplayed the threat of COVID-19 with respect to younger people like Hottovy or who have cited evidence of slowed death rates from the virus. As Hottovy’s example illustrates, however, even if you’re young and healthy, you can get it, it can be serious, and it can have long-term effects even after the worst of it is over.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports that former Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles has been diagnosed with the mental illnesses bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Toles was recently arrested for trespassing after he was found sleeping behind a building at Key West International Airport.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, bipolar disorder is “a mental disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.” NIMH defines shizophrenia as, “a serious mental illness that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves.” It often entails ongoing episodes of psychosis, including delusions and hallucinations. Toles’ father said that his son “keeps running” and is “in this state of paranoia.”
The University of Tennessee and Chipola College baseball teams dismissed Toles in 2011 and ’12, respectively, for disciplinary reasons. Similarly, the Rays released him for disciplinary reasons in 2015. Toles did not report to spring training with the Dodgers in 2019. He later left extended spring training and did not return.
Per Nightengale, citing Toles’ sister, Toles has been in and out of at least 20 mental health facilities since 2019. The police also arrested Toles in Kentucky and Hong Kong. Toles’ family had been keeping his mental health issues a secret. They are hoping that the public nature of Toles’ latest arrest gives him an opportunity to get the help he needs. Justin Turner is among the Dodgers who have reached out to help Toles. Turner offered to pay Toles’ medical bills.
Along with mental health issues, Toles battled injuries which limited his major league career to 96 games across three seasons between 2016-18. He shone brightly in the 2016 postseason, batting .364 in 26 plate appearances for the Dodgers, who ultimately lost to the eventual world champion Cubs in six games in the NLCS.