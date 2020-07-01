Andrew Toles diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports that former Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles has been diagnosed with the mental illnesses bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Toles was recently arrested for trespassing after he was found sleeping behind a building at Key West International Airport.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, bipolar disorder is “a mental disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.” NIMH defines shizophrenia as, “a serious mental illness that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves.” It often entails ongoing episodes of psychosis, including delusions and hallucinations. Toles’ father said that his son “keeps running” and is “in this state of paranoia.”

The University of Tennessee and Chipola College baseball teams dismissed Toles in 2011 and ’12, respectively, for disciplinary reasons. Similarly, the Rays released him for disciplinary reasons in 2015. Toles did not report to spring training with the Dodgers in 2019. He later left extended spring training and did not return.

Per Nightengale, citing Toles’ sister, Toles has been in and out of at least 20 mental health facilities since 2019. The police also arrested Toles in Kentucky and Hong Kong. Toles’ family had been keeping his mental health issues a secret. They are hoping that the public nature of Toles’ latest arrest gives him an opportunity to get the help he needs. Justin Turner is among the Dodgers who have reached out to help Toles. Turner offered to pay Toles’ medical bills.

Along with mental health issues, Toles battled injuries which limited his major league career to 96 games across three seasons between 2016-18. He shone brightly in the 2016 postseason, batting .364 in 26 plate appearances for the Dodgers, who ultimately lost to the eventual world champion Cubs in six games in the NLCS.

