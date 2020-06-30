Getty Images

Rockies sign Matt Kemp to a minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraJun 30, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Colorado Rockies have signed OF/DH Matt Kemp to a minor league contract.

The move to sign Kemp was likely motivated, at least in part, by Ian Desmond opting out of playing this season. Kemp, in turn, became a free agent after the Marlins decided against including him in their 60-man player pool. Which reminds me that the Marlins had signed him to begin with. My God, have I forgotten about every offseason transaction. He signed that deal in December, which may as well have been a million years ago. Guess we’ve all been distracted.

Kemp, 35, batted just .200/.210/.283 with one home run in 62 plate appearances with the Reds last season and missed time with a broken rib after signing a minor league deal with the Mets. He’d likely have no job at all if not for the DH being adopted for the NL this season, but now he gets another, possibly last chance to continue his big league career.

Shohei Ohtani to be a two-way player when play resumes

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJun 30, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Angels GM Billy Eppler told the press today that Shohei Ohtani will be pitching and hitting as soon as camp begins and, barring any setbacks, should be a two-way player from the outset of the 2020 season.

Ohtani’s original timetable of recovery from September 2018 Tommy John surgery was going to have him starting the season as a DH only, but the multiple months delay to play means that he can be a two-way threat for the entire season, such as it is.

As a hitter, Ohtani posted a line of .286/.343/.505 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 425 trips to the plate.

 