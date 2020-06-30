Phillippe Aumont
Phillippe Aumont retires, takes up farming

By Bill BaerJun 30, 2020
Former pitcher Phillippe Aumont told Stu Mills of CBC Radio’s Ottawa Morning that he has retired from Major League Baseball and has taken up farming.

Aumont, 31, signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays in December and pitched three innings for the club in spring training before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander was a top-100 prospect from 2008-10 and was included in the blockbuster trade that brought pitcher Cliff Lee to the Mariners from the Phillies in December 2009.

Aumont reached the majors in 2012 with the Phillies but he wasn’t able to find sustained success. Over parts of four seasons, Aumont allowed 33 earned runs in 43 2/3 innings, striking out 42 batters and walking 34.

After being outrighted by the Phillies during the 2015 season, Aumont — born in Gatineau, Canada — became a free agent and signed with the Blue Jays. He would later join the White Sox and Tigers while also having a couple of stints in the Canadian-American Association. Unfortunately, he never made it back to the majors, though he appeared to have a decent shot to do so this year before the pandemic put the season on hold.

Mets sign Jared Hughes to major league contract

By Bill BaerJun 30, 2020
The Mets announced on Tuesday evening that the club signed pitcher Jared Hughes. Newsday’s Tim Healey adds that the deal is of the major league variety.

Hughes, who turns 35 years old on July 4, was with the Astros on a minor league contract but was released in mid-March. Over 5 2/3 spring innings, Hughes allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Last year, Hughes pitched for the Reds and Phillies, but turned in his worst season ERA-wise since 2013. He posted a 4.04 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 27 walks across 71 1/3 innings. The right-hander has otherwise been quite good out of the bullpen. The Mets should give him ample opportunities in middle relief.