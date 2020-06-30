Phillippe Aumont retires, takes up farming

Former pitcher Phillippe Aumont told Stu Mills of CBC Radio’s Ottawa Morning that he has retired from Major League Baseball and has taken up farming.

Aumont, 31, signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays in December and pitched three innings for the club in spring training before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander was a top-100 prospect from 2008-10 and was included in the blockbuster trade that brought pitcher Cliff Lee to the Mariners from the Phillies in December 2009.

Aumont reached the majors in 2012 with the Phillies but he wasn’t able to find sustained success. Over parts of four seasons, Aumont allowed 33 earned runs in 43 2/3 innings, striking out 42 batters and walking 34.

After being outrighted by the Phillies during the 2015 season, Aumont — born in Gatineau, Canada — became a free agent and signed with the Blue Jays. He would later join the White Sox and Tigers while also having a couple of stints in the Canadian-American Association. Unfortunately, he never made it back to the majors, though he appeared to have a decent shot to do so this year before the pandemic put the season on hold.

Follow @Baer_Bill