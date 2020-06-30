Padres acquire Jorge Mateo from Athletics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel report that the Padres will acquire infielder Jorge Mateo from the Athletics in exchange for a player to be named later.

Mateo, 25, was a big-name prospect in the Yankees’ system a few years ago. The Yankees sent him to the Athletics along with Dustin Fowler and James Kaprielian in exchange for Sonny Gray at the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline. Mateo had a rough 2018 and repeated Triple-A last season, improving his numbers. He hit .289/.330/.504 with 29 doubles, 14 triples, 19 home runs, 24 stolen bases, 78 RBI, and 95 runs scored over 566 plate appearances.

Mateo has spent most of his career at shortstop, but has also played second base and center field.

