Mets sign Jared Hughes to major league contract

The Mets announced on Tuesday evening that the club signed pitcher Jared Hughes. Newsday’s Tim Healey adds that the deal is of the major league variety.

Hughes, who turns 35 years old on July 4, was with the Astros on a minor league contract but was released in mid-March. Over 5 2/3 spring innings, Hughes allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Last year, Hughes pitched for the Reds and Phillies, but turned in his worst season ERA-wise since 2013. He posted a 4.04 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 27 walks across 71 1/3 innings. The right-hander has otherwise been quite good out of the bullpen. The Mets should give him ample opportunities in middle relief.

