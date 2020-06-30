Mets sign Jared Hughes to major league contract

The Mets announced on Tuesday evening that the club signed pitcher Jared Hughes. Newsday’s Tim Healey adds that the deal is of the major league variety.
Hughes, who turns 35 years old on July 4, was with the Astros on a minor league contract but was released in mid-March. Over 5 2/3 spring innings, Hughes allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Last year, Hughes pitched for the Reds and Phillies, but turned in his worst season ERA-wise since 2013. He posted a 4.04 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 27 walks across 71 1/3 innings. The right-hander has otherwise been quite good out of the bullpen. The Mets should give him ample opportunities in middle relief.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel report that the Padres will acquire infielder Jorge Mateo from the Athletics in exchange for a player to be named later.
Mateo, 25, was a big-name prospect in the Yankees’ system a few years ago. The Yankees sent him to the Athletics along with Dustin Fowler and James Kaprielian in exchange for Sonny Gray at the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline. Mateo had a rough 2018 and repeated Triple-A last season, improving his numbers. He hit .289/.330/.504 with 29 doubles, 14 triples, 19 home runs, 24 stolen bases, 78 RBI, and 95 runs scored over 566 plate appearances.
Mateo has spent most of his career at shortstop, but has also played second base and center field.