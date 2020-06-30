Brian Cashman
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Brian Cashman: Teams won’t disclose which players land on COVID-IL

By Bill BaerJun 30, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT
4 Comments

Given the extenuating circumstances of the 2020 season, Major League Baseball has created an injured list specifically for players affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Players who are placed on the COVID injured list don’t necessarily have to have tested positive. To be removed, they must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours, and receive approval from team doctors.

Recently, a Denver Post report revealed that three members of the Rockies, including outfielder Charlie Blackmon, tested positive for COVID-19. The Rockies didn’t announce it; rather, sources of the Post’s Kyle Newman passed word along. Blackmon’s wife, Ashley, expressed frustration over the leaked information on the couple’s Instagram account. SB Nation’s Rockies blog Purple Row has a screenshot of what Ashley wrote.

Naturally, this led to the question: is it ethical for journalists and teams to publicize players’ medical information? Major League Baseball has attempted to address the issue. Yankees GM Brian Cashman joined a conference call with the media on Tuesday. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic was among those to report that Cashman said it is his understanding that teams won’t be able to disclose when a player lands on the COVID-IL. Cashman said, “We may not be able to speak to why and it would be a speculating circumstance.”

It’s a tough issue, and I’m not sure there’s an easy answer. On the one hand, players — like everyone else — deserve privacy with regard to their medical information. On the other hand, the rampant speculation that will follow a non-answer may be more inconvenient and frustrating than simply coming out with the information.

The league also benefits from COVID-IL players being hidden. A large amount of players, or certain star players, landing on the COVID-IL could result in a public outcry to shut down the league amid the pandemic. As negotiations over the last two months showed, the league does not want to start the season only to have to shut it back down in the middle of things. It’s a lot easier to justify powering through a pandemic despite a multitude of sick players if the media and fans aren’t able to identify which and how many players are sick.

If you’re wondering why teams can publicize that a player has a bad elbow, but not that a player has the coronavirus, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman explains why here. Per the Basic Agreement, teams are allowed to disclose information about employment-related injuries. The coronavirus, understandably, wouldn’t seem to qualify as an employment-related injury, thus it is left up to the player to disclose.

Mets sign Jared Hughes to major league contract

Jared Hughes
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 30, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Mets announced on Tuesday evening that the club signed pitcher Jared Hughes. Newsday’s Tim Healey adds that the deal is of the major league variety.

Hughes, who turns 35 years old on July 4, was with the Astros on a minor league contract but was released in mid-March. Over 5 2/3 spring innings, Hughes allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Last year, Hughes pitched for the Reds and Phillies, but turned in his worst season ERA-wise since 2013. He posted a 4.04 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 27 walks across 71 1/3 innings. The right-hander has otherwise been quite good out of the bullpen. The Mets should give him ample opportunities in middle relief.