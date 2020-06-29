Rob Manfred
Getty Images

Three circumstances which would cancel the 2020 baseball season

By Craig CalcaterraJun 29, 2020, 7:45 AM EDT
7 Comments

Ever since people began speculating about what the 2020 season might look like, people have been asking what, in these fairly insane and uncertain times, might cause the season to be cancelled.

Over the weekend Andy Martino of SNY obtained the portion of Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols which speak to that. And it turns out that there are three things which could trigger a season cancellation. The three triggers:

(1) if restrictions on travel throughout the United States are imposed;

(2) if there is a material change in circumstances such that the Commissioner determines, after consultation with recognized medical experts and the Players Association, that it poses an unreasonable health and safety risk to players or staff to stage those games, even without fans in attendance; or

(3) if the number of players who are unavailable to perform services due to COVID-19 is so great that the competitive integrity of the season is undermined.

The first factor is obviously objective. The second two are obviously subjective, left up to Rob Manfred’s judgment. I’m not sure what, exactly, would trigger such judgments. There is no set number of positive tests or players absent which would tip the balance, for example. But given that the recent surge in positive tests, both nationally and on MLB rosters, haven’t spurred such discussion, I have to imagine it’d be a pretty dire set of circumstances.

Edgar Santana, four minor leaguers suspended for PED use

Vladimir Gutierrez
Ralph Freso/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 28, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Major League Baseball announced on Sunday that Pirates pitcher Edgar Santana and four minor league players have been suspended for the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Baseball is back, baby.

Santana received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone. The 28-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2018. He spent 2019 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Reds minor league pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez (pictured) has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol. Dodgers minor league pitchers Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo have been suspended 50 and 72 games after testing positive for Amphetamine and gw501516, respectively. Twins minor league second baseman José Rosario was suspended 50 games after testing positive for a drug of abuse for a second time.

It is unfortunate that the minor league players would have been able to serve part of their suspensions in 2020 if it were a normal year. There will be no Minor League Baseball this year, unfortunately, so they will have to serve their suspensions in 2021.