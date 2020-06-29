On Instagram Monday evening, Rockies IF/OF Ian Desmond posted several images overlaid with text, mostly talking about his experience as a biracial man and issues of race in the U.S. At the end, however, Desmond announces he will be opting out of the 2020 season.

Desmond wrote:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season once that is a risk I am not comfortable taking. But that doesn’t mean I’m leaving baseball behind for the year. I’ll be right here, at my old Little League, and I’m working with everyone involved to make sure we get Sarasota Youth Baseball back on track. It’s what I can do, in the scheme of so much. So, I am. With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what’s going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now. Home for my wife, Chelsey. Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my older three boys’ questions about Coronavirus and Civil Rights and life. Home to be their Dad.

The entire post is compelling and is worth a read.

Desmond is the fourth player to opt out of the 2020 season, joining Mike Leake, Joe Ross, and Ryan Zimmerman. The veteran has one more guaranteed year on his contract, earning $8 million in 2021. The Rockies hold a $15 million club option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout. Last season, his third in Colorado, Desmond hit .255/.310/.479 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI across 482 plate appearances.

