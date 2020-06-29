Blue Jays to get approval to play in Toronto

For the past several weeks it’s been unclear where the Toronto Blue Jays were going to play this year. While the U.S.-based teams were all given the green light to play in their home parks, Canada/Ontario/Toronto had not yet done so for the Jays. Meanwhile one alternative plan — to play at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida — seemed unworkable given the COVID-19 outbreak there.

Now, it seems, those problems are going to solved: the Toronto Sun reports that government clearance for the Blue Jays to play in Canada is expected as early as Monday. The team is reportedly making arrangements to transport staff and players to Toronto this week.

So, with that, it looks like everyone will be playing in familiar surroundings. That will feel weird due to the lack of fans, but familiar besides that.

Follow @craigcalcaterra