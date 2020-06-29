Blue Jays to get approval to play in Toronto

For the past several weeks it’s been unclear where the Toronto Blue Jays were going to play this year. While the U.S.-based teams were all given the green light to play in their home parks, Canada/Ontario/Toronto had not yet done so for the Jays. Meanwhile one alternative plan — to play at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida — seemed unworkable given the COVID-19 outbreak there.
Now, it seems, those problems are going to solved: the Toronto Sun reports that government clearance for the Blue Jays to play in Canada is expected as early as Monday. The team is reportedly making arrangements to transport staff and players to Toronto this week.
So, with that, it looks like everyone will be playing in familiar surroundings. That will feel weird due to the lack of fans, but familiar besides that.
The Mets announced on Monday afternoon that the club inked veteran reliever Hunter Strickland to a minor league contract and plan to add him to the 2020 player pool.
Strickland, 31, was released by the Nationals in mid-March after allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings during spring training. The right-hander is coming off of a horrific 2019 showing in which he yielded 15 runs over 24 1/3 frames. It’s been a rough year and a half.
If Strickland can rediscover his mojo, he could be a serviceable bullpen arm for the Mets. From 2015-18 with the Giants, Strickland posted an even 3.00 ERA, though he struggled with control in those more recent seasons. The Mets had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in baseball last year at 4.99.
Along with Strickland, the Mets also signed Melky Cabrera and Gordon Beckham to minor league deals on Monday.