Teams announce 60-man ‘summer camp’ rosters

Major League Baseball announced on Sunday that Pirates pitcher Edgar Santana and four minor league players have been suspended for the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Baseball is back, baby.

Santana received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone. The 28-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2018. He spent 2019 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Reds minor league pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez (pictured) has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol. Dodgers minor league pitchers Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo have been suspended 50 and 72 games after testing positive for Amphetamine and gw501516, respectively. Twins minor league second baseman José Rosario was suspended 50 games after testing positive for a drug of abuse for a second time.

It is unfortunate that the minor league players would have been able to serve part of their suspensions in 2020 if it were a normal year. There will be no Minor League Baseball this year, unfortunately, so they will have to serve their suspensions in 2021.

