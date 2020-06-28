Cody Bellinger
Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Teams announce 60-man ‘summer camp’ rosters

By Bill BaerJun 28, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
3 Comments

Teams began to announce their 60-man “summer camp” rosters — also known as the “player pool” — on Sunday. Not every team made an announcement today and not every team filled its roster out completely. The Indians, for example, listed 55 players, 40 of which will train at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The other 15 will train at the Indians’ alternate site in Lake County. The club can add an additional five players to the roster at any time.

If you’re fiending for some baseball news, the table below contains links to the publicly-available rosters for each team.

American League
East Central West
Yankees Twins Astros
Rays Indians Athletics
Red Sox White Sox Rangers
Blue Jays Royals Angels
Orioles Tigers Mariners
National League
East Central West
Braves Cardinals Dodgers
Nationals Brewers Diamondbacks
Mets Cubs Giants
Phillies Reds Rockies
Marlins Pirates Padres

Edgar Santana, four minor leaguers suspended for PED use

Vladimir Gutierrez
Ralph Freso/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 28, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Major League Baseball announced on Sunday that Pirates pitcher Edgar Santana and four minor league players have been suspended for the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Baseball is back, baby.

Santana received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone. The 28-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2018. He spent 2019 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Reds minor league pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez (pictured) has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol. Dodgers minor league pitchers Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo have been suspended 50 and 72 games after testing positive for Amphetamine and gw501516, respectively. Twins minor league second baseman José Rosario was suspended 50 games after testing positive for a drug of abuse for a second time.

It is unfortunate that the minor league players would have been able to serve part of their suspensions in 2020 if it were a normal year. There will be no Minor League Baseball this year, unfortunately, so they will have to serve their suspensions in 2021.