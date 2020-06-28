MLB Opening Day could feature Max Scherzer vs. Gerrit Cole

On Saturday, Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchan reported for the New York Post that Opening Day of the 2020 MLB regular season could feature Nationals ace Max Scherzer against new Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in Washington, D.C. Nothing has been finalized yet, however. Sherman and Marchand note that MLB doesn’t plan to have its schedule finalized for another week or two.
MLB’s schedule is a heck of a balancing act and is even more so considering the pandemic. Florida, Texas, and Arizona are among the many states that have seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases. MLB must also factor in potential relocation if some states become too dangerous to play in.
The 2020 regular season will be 60 games, including 40 intra-division games and 20 regional interleague games for each team. There have been many rule changes along with the makeshift season. Craig went over them last week here. Players will report to “spring” training in their home cities on Wednesday, July 1. The regular season is expected to begin on July 23.
Major League Baseball announced on Sunday that Pirates pitcher Edgar Santana and four minor league players have been suspended for the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Baseball is back, baby.
Santana received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone. The 28-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2018. He spent 2019 recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Reds minor league pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez (pictured) has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol. Dodgers minor league pitchers Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo have been suspended 50 and 72 games after testing positive for Amphetamine and gw501516, respectively. Twins minor league second baseman José Rosario was suspended 50 games after testing positive for a drug of abuse for a second time.
It is unfortunate that the minor league players would have been able to serve part of their suspensions in 2020 if it were a normal year. There will be no Minor League Baseball this year, unfortunately, so they will have to serve their suspensions in 2021.