MLB Opening Day could feature Max Scherzer vs. Gerrit Cole

On Saturday, Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchan reported for the New York Post that Opening Day of the 2020 MLB regular season could feature Nationals ace Max Scherzer against new Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in Washington, D.C. Nothing has been finalized yet, however. Sherman and Marchand note that MLB doesn’t plan to have its schedule finalized for another week or two.

MLB’s schedule is a heck of a balancing act and is even more so considering the pandemic. Florida, Texas, and Arizona are among the many states that have seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases. MLB must also factor in potential relocation if some states become too dangerous to play in.

The 2020 regular season will be 60 games, including 40 intra-division games and 20 regional interleague games for each team. There have been many rule changes along with the makeshift season. Craig went over them last week here. Players will report to “spring” training in their home cities on Wednesday, July 1. The regular season is expected to begin on July 23.

