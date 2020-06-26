Ryan Zimmerman considering sitting out the 2020 season

Washington Nationals’ first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has been keeping a diary for the Associated Press. In his latest installment he wrote that he is still deciding whether to play this season.

Zimmerman notes that he has a three-week-old baby. Also, his mother has multiple sclerosis. In light of that it’s understandable that he’s wrestling with the decision as to whether to play or not. Per Major League Baseball’s health and safety guidelines, Zimmerman would forfeit his pay and service time for 2020 if he does not play. Only a high risk on the part of the player himself, as opposed to family members, triggers the pay/service time protections built in to the agreement between MLB and the MLBPA.

Zimmerman re-signed with the Nationals on a one-year, $2 million contract over the offseason after being limited to just 52 games due to injury last year. It was thought that if he could not re-sign with Washington that he’d prefer to retire. In light of that, it’s very possible that if he does sit out for 2020, Zimmerman has already taken his last at bat as a big leaguer.

