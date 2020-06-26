Ryan Zimmerman considering sitting out the 2020 season

Washington Nationals’ first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has been keeping a diary for the Associated Press. In his latest installment he wrote that he is still deciding whether to play this season.
Zimmerman notes that he has a three-week-old baby. Also, his mother has multiple sclerosis. In light of that it’s understandable that he’s wrestling with the decision as to whether to play or not. Per Major League Baseball’s health and safety guidelines, Zimmerman would forfeit his pay and service time for 2020 if he does not play. Only a high risk on the part of the player himself, as opposed to family members, triggers the pay/service time protections built in to the agreement between MLB and the MLBPA.
Zimmerman re-signed with the Nationals on a one-year, $2 million contract over the offseason after being limited to just 52 games due to injury last year. It was thought that if he could not re-sign with Washington that he’d prefer to retire. In light of that, it’s very possible that if he does sit out for 2020, Zimmerman has already taken his last at bat as a big leaguer.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the San Francisco Giants sent a letter to season-ticket holders last night informing them that they can submit an image of themselves to be part of the “Giants Fan Cutout Program” which “allows you to be at Oracle Park even when you’re home watching the game.”
Which is to say, cardboard cutouts with fans’ photos pasted on them. Which will be free, sort of, for season ticket holders and will be a pay-for-it thing for other people:
According to the email, season-ticket holders can submit an image that will be placed in the seats during home games, giving the appearance at least that the seats are not empty. It’s unclear if the program will extend beyond season-ticket holders, but the email does mention that it’s a paid program that will be complimentary to season ticket holders who choose to receive an account credit, indicating it will be available to others.
Elsewhere online people who got the email are saying the Giants are charging $99 for non-season ticket holders who want to do it. Which, well, OK, if you want to spend your $99 that way I’m not going to stop you. There are better things to spend a Benjamin, but there are probably a lot of worse ways too.