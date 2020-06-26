Getty Images

Farhan Zaidi on politician who mocked George Floyd, masks: “F**k that guy”

By Craig CalcaterraJun 26, 2020, 7:17 AM EDT
On Wednesday a member of the Scottsdale, Arizona City Council named Guy Phillips appeared at “an anti-mask rally.” Which, despite Arizona now experiencing the worst COVID-19 outbreak on the planet, is somehow a thing.

Philips wore a black mask as he walked up to the microphone, pretended he was gasping for air and said, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe” before ripping off the mask and rolling his eyes and saying “insanity.”

“I can’t breathe,” of course, were the last words of George Floyd before he was killed by Minneapolis police, sparking nationwide outrage and unrest. Which is to say that, in one brief moment, a member of the Scottsdale, Arizona City Council mocked both the racist murder of a Black man and dismissed the dangers of a pandemic which has killed well over 100,000 Americans in the past few months.

The San Francisco Giants train in Scottsdale, Arizona, and play in a city-owned stadium, which means that the club and the city which Philips serves have a pretty significant relationship. Normally when a pro sports team and a government have a significant relationship like that, everyone plays nice and gets along for the sake of that relationship. Giants general manager Farhan Zaidi, however, was not concerned about that when he spoke to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic last night:

“I mean, f**k that guy. You can quote me on that. F**k that guy . . . the fact that this guy is condoning behavior that put our staff and players at risk? Like, seriously. F**k that guy. I can’t believe that that guy is a public official in this country. It’s unbelievable.”

As Baggarly notes, Zaidi’s comments came after Phillips purported to apologize for his comments at the rally. The apology was one of those completely disingenuous ones, however, in which he claimed he “had no intention of disrespecting anybody.” Which is either a bald-faced lie or an admission of breathtaking idiocy that shoots past “implausible” at about a million miles an hour.

It’s hard not blame Zaidi for his anger. He and the Giants have players and staff currently living and working out in the city and one of its council members is not only actively advocating for people to do things that make it more likely for them to be harmed, but is doing it while mocking a murder victim. Which makes it understandable that Zaidi dismissed the apology and suggested that the matter is not over. The Giants, after all, are pretty important to Scottsdale. Phone calls can be made.

Whatever comes of this, good for Zaidi for not doing what high-ranking baseball executives tend to do and stay away from what some would characterize as “controversial” topics but which, in reality, are simply moral stands. Would that we had more of that sort of thing from the Lords of Baseball.

Report: Trevor Bauer feels marginalized by MLBPA

By Bill BaerJun 25, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT
In a lengthy column on the state of relations in Major League Baseball, SNY’s Andy Martino included an interesting piece of information: Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer and Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy constitute a small subsection of the MLB Players Association membership that feels marginalized for having a differing opinion from the majority.

Earlier this week Bauer expressed some “both sides” sentiment on Twitter about the protracted negotiations between MLB ownership and the union. MLB’s 60-game proposal was overwhelmingly shot down by the union. 38 members in total voted.

Bauer wrote, “It’s absolute death for this industry to keep acting as it has been. Both sides. We’re driving the bus straight off a cliff. How is this good for anyone involved?” In a follow-up tweet, Bauer said, “We’re doing irreparable damage to our industry right now over rules that last AT MOST 16 months. WTF kind of sense does that make?” Bauer also added, “I have so much more I want to say about this whole thing but out of respect to my fellow players I’m going to continue holding my tongue. If any of you would like to talk about it please hit me up privately.” Bauer went on to have two very public arguments with Aubrey Huff and Curt Schilling on Twitter.

Bauer has always marched to the beat of his own drum. He was one of the first players to truly welcome analytics with open arms. He has repeatedly said he will never sign a multi-year contract, instead going year-to-year to both maximize his earning potential and to limit the risk taken on by other teams. He has injured himself with drones on multiple occasions. He’s gone after MLB’s antiquated arbitration system. He has also repeatedly gone after some of his mildest critics. That Bauer would step out of line with the union that represents his best interests has always been the modal outcome.

To be clear, the MLBPA is not above criticism and, in fact, has been deserving of criticism for quite some time. It’s not Bauer’s specific criticism that is the issue here, however; it’s that he’s airing his grievances publicly at a time the union is trying to galvanize solidarity within its ranks and will continue to be engaged with the owners in negotiations over the next 17 months leading up to the expiry of the current collective bargaining agreement. In-fighting has been the downfall of many a union. It reduces bargaining power, weakens solidarity, and can be distracting for the representatives as well as the members they represent.

The MLBPA represents over a thousand active players. They will never reach 100 percent agreement among its membership. There will always be conflict and disagreement. However, the union democratically arrived at the conclusion that an overwhelming majority wanted to reject MLB’s deal, which is why 33 of 38 (87%) representatives voted against it. If Bauer still feels strongly about the issue, he can privately discuss it with MLBPA leadership and his peers to try to change their minds. Bauer complaining on social media and leaking details to members of the media is the wrong way to go about the issue. It is self-sabotage.